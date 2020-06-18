72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Business group urges Sisolak to continue digital support

Staff Report
June 17, 2020 - 6:46 pm
 

A group of 68 Nevada business leaders led by the Connected Commerce Council on Friday sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak urging continued support for online tools and digital platforms vital to preserving small business activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Access to online tools enables websites, analytics, digital ads, online marketplaces, and e-commerce platforms to empower retailers, restaurants, service providers, and Nevada small businesses of all types,” they wrote. “Now, more than ever, businesses and the Nevadans they serve benefit from the stability, scale and security of these tools.”

Small business advocates also cautioned against ill-timed regulations and legal challenges that could disrupt technology options that have proven critical during the downturn.

“With storefronts closed across the country, the tools offered by companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon have become vital economic lifelines for countless small business owners and entrepreneurs,” 3C President Jake Ward said. “We’re fortunate to have leaders like Governor Sisolak who understand what it takes for Nevada to compete in the digital economy, but we continue to see misguided anti-tech campaigns that create needless uncertainty for small businesses just working to stay afloat.”

“Without tools like Google Meet and Zoho Assist, there’s no way we could have maintained the same level of service for our customers across Nevada during this pandemic,” said Jon Gedde, CEO of SimpliFi Mortgage in Las Vegas. “We’re lucky to have access to so many free and low-cost digital platforms and tools to stay in business, maintain our workforce and serve our community.

“As we work toward reopening the economy, it’s important that elected leaders understand the role technology is now playing and avoid policy mistakes that could slow our recovery.”

The Connected Commerce Council is a nonprofit membership organization with the goal of promoting small businesses’ access to essential digital technologies and tools.

According to a release, “3C provides small businesses with access to the market’s most effective digital tools available, provides coaching to optimize growth and efficiency, and cultivates a policy environment that considers and respects the interests of today’s small businesses.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Nevada System of Higher Education via Twitter)
Regents approve additional 5% NSHE budget reduction
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved another 5% budget reduction proposal Friday, June 12, bringing the reduction proposal through fiscal year 2021 to nearly 20%.

Board approves resolution for pardons for marijuana
Board approves resolution for pardons for marijuana
Staff Report

The state Board of Pardons commissioners on Wednesday by unanimous vote passed an amended resolution put forth by member Gov. Steve Sisolak in which those convicted of minor marijuana offenses would be pardoned.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall slightly in Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,748 for the week ending June 6, down 589 claims, or 5.2 percent, compared to the previous week’s total of 11,337. This is the sixth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Courtest of East Ely Railroad Depot Museum A vintage steam engine puffs smoke outside the East ...
Reopenings scheduled for Nevada’s museums
Staff Report

Nevada’s state museums will begin to open their doors later this month, welcoming back visitors to experience the stories and artifacts of the Silver State.

Getty Images The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, is ...
Nye County to receive CARES Act funds totaling over $8 million
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the state of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 crisis, Nye County has been working to analyze its financial position, with expenses relating to the pandemic, coupled with a loss of income from one of its biggest income sources, consolidated taxes, putting the county in a strained budgetary situation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Co-organizer Gary Marchinke said he was pleased with the tur ...
Law enforcement rally draws crowd in heart of Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The intersection of Highways 160 and 372 was awash with dozens of area residents waving American flags and holding signs in support of Nye County law enforcement on Monday, June 15th.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Steven Horsford has won the Democratic nomination for Congr ...
Primary winners picture now clearer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election wrapped up as of June 9 and majority of the ballots have now been counted. Unless there was a large influx of ballots arriving at the clerks’ offices around Nevada by the close of business on Tuesday, which is very doubtful, the results posted as of Monday, June 15 are unlikely to change dramatically, meaning those in the lead as of Monday can reasonably be declared the winners of the 2020 primary election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Located at 150 South Highway 160, Suite 7, the owners of the ...
Clothing boutique reopens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a new business in town is pleased to have reopened after being forced to close down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medica ...
VA reintroducing some in-person health services
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is reintroducing numerous health care services as Nevada starts reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns.