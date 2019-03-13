Business owners show optimism

Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal Bank of America serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services.

Hispanic small business owners are confident about their 2019 business outlook, with strong majorities planning for increased revenue, growth and expansion – eclipsing their non-Hispanic counterparts by double-digits on all indicators, Bank of America announced.

According to the third annual Bank of America Hispanic Small Business Owner Spotlight:

■ 79 percent of Hispanic business owners plan to grow their business over the next five years, 24 percentage points higher than non-Hispanic entrepreneurs (55 percent).

■ 87 percent plan to expand (vs. 67 percent of non-Hispanic entrepreneurs) in the next 12 months.

■ 74 percent anticipate their revenue will increase (vs. 57 percent of non-Hispanic entrepreneurs).

■ 51 percent plan to hire (vs. 26 percent of non-Hispanic entrepreneurs).

