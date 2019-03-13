Business owners show optimism

Hispanic small business owners are confident about their 2019 business outlook, with strong majorities planning for increased revenue, growth and expansion – eclipsing their non-Hispanic counterparts by double-digits on all indicators, Bank of America announced.
According to the third annual Bank of America Hispanic Small Business Owner Spotlight:
■ 79 percent of Hispanic business owners plan to grow their business over the next five years, 24 percentage points higher than non-Hispanic entrepreneurs (55 percent).
■ 87 percent plan to expand (vs. 67 percent of non-Hispanic entrepreneurs) in the next 12 months.
■ 74 percent anticipate their revenue will increase (vs. 57 percent of non-Hispanic entrepreneurs).
■ 51 percent plan to hire (vs. 26 percent of non-Hispanic entrepreneurs).
