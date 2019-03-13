News

Business owners show optimism

March 13, 2019
 

Hispanic small business owners are confident about their 2019 business outlook, with strong majorities planning for increased revenue, growth and expansion – eclipsing their non-Hispanic counterparts by double-digits on all indicators, Bank of America announced.

According to the third annual Bank of America Hispanic Small Business Owner Spotlight:

 79 percent of Hispanic business owners plan to grow their business over the next five years, 24 percentage points higher than non-Hispanic entrepreneurs (55 percent).

 87 percent plan to expand (vs. 67 percent of non-Hispanic entrepreneurs) in the next 12 months.

 74 percent anticipate their revenue will increase (vs. 57 percent of non-Hispanic entrepreneurs).

 51 percent plan to hire (vs. 26 percent of non-Hispanic entrepreneurs).

Go to bankofamerica.com to read more about the findings and what they mean.

