Businesses included in national effort

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued a “No Rest Recess” call to action to members of the U.S. House of Representatives this month.

Thinkstock The call to action on the trade agreement was issued in a letter to all U.S. House members and signed by Suzanne P. Clark, president, U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

It invited them to meet with local businesses and chambers of commerce during the two-week district work period to learn how enactment of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement will benefit their local community.

In the letter, Clark writes: “The next few months are critical for our economy and national prosperity. While many parts of the economy are strong, such as employment and wage growth, others are weakening, such as manufacturing and business investment. To keep our economy growing, it is imperative that our nation’s elected leaders take steps to restore certainty and boost business confidence.”

One critical step is the prompt approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Mexico and Canada are our nation’s largest trading partners, with two-way trade supporting approximately 12 million American jobs.”

Forty-nine U.S. states count Canada or Mexico as one of their top three merchandise export markets.

During the October district work period, the Chamber will be tracking which members complete the call to action while continuing to engage its members and network of local chambers to urge Congress to pass the trade agreement this fall without delay.