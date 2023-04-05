Butterfly Release offers solace, honors loved ones – PHOTOS

For nearly two decades now, Nathan Adelson has brought the Live Butterfly Release to the Pahrump Valley, allowing area residents the chance to gather with others who have experienced loss.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Painted Lady butterflies were all aflutter at the Calvada Eye this past Sunday during the 18th Annual Celebration of Life Live Butterfly Release.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Vice President of Quality and Education Anne Patrice, far right, is pictured welcoming the crowd to the hospice's Live Butterfly Release on Sunday, April 2.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Painted Lady butterflies were transported to the Live Butterfly Release in triangular boxes, each of which held two of the colorful insects.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A couple of butterflies warm their wings in the sunlight before fluttering away.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Stretching its wings to catch maximum rays, this butterfly relaxes on the grass at the Calvada Eye.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice Chaplain Richard Martin spoke about the symbolism of the butterfly at the nonprofit's Live Butterfly Release.

“There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness, but of power. They speak more eloquently than 10,000 tongues. They are messengers of overwhelming grief, of deep contrition and of unspeakable love.” ­— Washington Irving

“Butterflies are beautiful but the process of emerging from the chrysalis and spreading your wings can hurt. But still, you will survive the transformation, over and over again, and you will fly. Remember this, when it hurts the most.” — Jeanette LeBlanc

These were just two of the quotes offered by Nathan Adelson Hospice Chaplain Richard Martin during the 18th Annual Celebration of Life Live Butterfly Release, a solemn and yet joyful event that honors the memories of those who have passed on.

As a nonprofit that focuses on providing quality, compassionate end-of-life care, Nathan Adelson is more than a little familiar with the pain that can come with the death of a loved one and its programming offers support not just to those facing the close of their life’s journey but to their family members as well.

For nearly two decades now, Nathan Adelson has brought the Live Butterfly Release to the Pahrump Valley, allowing area residents the chance to gather with others who have experienced loss. The 2023 event took place this past Sunday, April 2, at the Calvada Eye.

Nathan Adelson Hospice Vice President of Quality and Education Anne Patrice welcomed the crowd that afternoon. “I’d like to extend a special thank you to everybody who is here, who is participating in this event,” Patrice stated. “Not only is it wonderful for all of our families who have lost loved ones, but your support for Nathan Adelson helps us to continue to provide care, free of cost, to everybody in Pahrump who needs us, regardless of their ability to pay. We cannot tell you how much your support means to us.”

At the heart of the butterfly release are the dainty Painted Lady butterflies themselves, which, as hospice officials explained, carry a two-fold meaning. Native American tradition holds that butterflies are able to communicate with the Great Spirit and any wish or message whispered to a butterfly will be carried heavenward to be answered.

When opening up the small, triangular boxes and letting the butterflies stretch their wings to fly skyward, event attendees often express a sense of release themselves. As the butterflies flitted around the grassy field on Sunday afternoon, the tears, laughter, sadness and wonder of those in attendance created a collage of human emotion, lending evidence to another of aspect of the symbolism of the butterfly, that of transformation.

“We do not get to the point where we come here today very easily,” Martin said. “It means that we have come through a journey of loss, a journey of pain. And it is only after a great struggle, a lot of work and a lot of contemplation that we can bring ourselves to this point, where we can put out this gesture and honor our loved one.

“The pain is very scary for us and not just because it means the physical separation of our loved one. It means this present reality, our life, is not that same as it was before. There is a difference, there is a transformation,” Martin continued. “And this is part of the symbolism of the butterfly today; not only the acknowledgment of our loved one’s transformation but the acknowledgement of our own transformation, both through having known them and loved them, and even through their loss.”

Martin then looked around the Eye at everyone who had assembled and emphasized the power of community, which, in times of grief, can be so important. “That’s why we gather here today, because of the power of making yourself get out from time to time, making yourself get around to others and realizing that, you are not alone… It’s an essential part of the journey to have somebody you can lean on.”

To that end, Martin noted that Nathan Adelson offers weekly bereavement groups for the communities it serves. In Pahrump, these take place in-person on Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pahrump office, 2270 E. Commercial Drive, Suite A.

Nathan Adelson also hosts Camp Erin each year, which is dedicated to children and teens ages six to 17 who are grieving the death of a significant person in their lives. The next Camp Erin is set for June 2-4 and applications can be found online at www.NAH.org

For more information on Nathan Adelson call 775-751-6700.

