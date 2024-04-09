57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Butterfly Release to honor lost loved ones

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice's 19th Annual Live ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice's 19th Annual Live Butterfly Release is set for Sunday, April 14 and community members who have experienced loss are invited to honor their loved ones' memories.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice will hold its annual Butterfly Rele ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice will hold its annual Butterfly Release beginning 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Calvada Eye.
More Stories
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bill Kohbarger
Former Pahrump town manager dies
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The NyECC is hosting weekly game nights featuring popular ta ...
NyECC hosting weekly game nights — here’s how to join
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Westfield Jewelers held its Grand Re-Opening on Saturday, Mar ...
Westfield Jewelers hosts Grand Re-Opening celebration
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Easter at Simkins Park took place Sunday, March 31 with famil ...
Sun shines on Easter at Simkins
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 9, 2024 - 8:51 am
 

A swirl of swallowtails will take to the sky this coming Sunday during the always moving Pahrump Butterfly Release, an annual event sponsored by Nathan Adelson Hospice.

Intended to bring comfort to those who have lost someone close to them, the Butterfly Release will offer area residents the chance to gather with others who have experienced such loss and commemorate the lives of those who are no longer here. This will mark the 19th year of the event and anyone who wants to honor the memory of a loved one is invited to attend.

“At our Annual Celebration of Life - Live Butterfly Release in Pahrump, we remember and honor those we love with a short, inspirational service culminating in the release of hundreds of butterflies,” information on the event details.

“The premise of the Butterfly Release is inspired by a Native American legend in which wishes are carried to the heavens,” the nonprofit organization explained. “According to the legend, if anyone desired a wish to come true, they had to capture a butterfly and whisper that wish to it. The butterfly, which makes no sound, could not reveal the wish to anyone but the Great Spirit, who hears and sees all. The butterfly then carried the wish to the heavens to be granted.”

The deadline to purchase a butterfly box has passed but all are welcome to join in the event, regardless of whether or not their loved one was a patient of Nathan Adelson or if they have a butterfly reserved.

The 19th Annual Celebration of Life - Live Butterfly Release is set for Sunday, April 14 at the Calvada Eye. The service will begin at 2 p.m. Due to the sensitive nature of the creatures, all butterflies will be released promptly at 2:30 p.m.

For more information on Nathan Adelson Hospice visit NAH.org or call 702-733-0320.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bill Kohbarger
Former Pahrump town manager dies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Bill Kohbarger suffered a brain aneurysm last week, according to his wife Lisa.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The NyECC is hosting weekly game nights featuring popular ta ...
NyECC hosting weekly game nights — here’s how to join
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Without positive social outlets, teens and young adults can easily find their way to troublesome avenues of expression, a reality that NyE Communities Coalition staffer Dale Willis knows from experience. That’s why, with the help of grant funding and a lot of personal passion, Willis has brought a brand new recreation option to the town – Tabletop Game Nights.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Westfield Jewelers held its Grand Re-Opening on Saturday, Mar ...
Westfield Jewelers hosts Grand Re-Opening celebration
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to local success stories, Josh Westerman and Darbie O’Donnell-Westerman are two prime examples of the entrepreneurial spirit.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Easter at Simkins Park took place Sunday, March 31 with famil ...
Sun shines on Easter at Simkins
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though the previous day was a very rainy one indeed, Easter at Simkins Park was blessed with practically picture-perfect weather on Sunday, setting the stage for a day of celebration with friends and family.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley will host its ...
Women’s Expo will offer a ‘ladies day out’
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will be hosting its 4th Annual Women’s Expo this month and there is still time for area businesses and organizations to sign up to participate.

Pahrump man wanted for alleged elder abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Community Easter Picnic took place Saturday, March 3 ...
Rains can’t dampen Easter spirit at community picnic — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force held its annual Community Easter Picnic this past Saturday and even amidst the rain-soaked day, families came out by the hundreds to revel in the free festivities.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken at the corner of Fox Avenue and Cheyenne Way, this pho ...
448 homes slated for Indian Road Subdivision
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Developers have officially received the stamp of approval on the first tentative map for the proposed Indian Road subdivision, a residential community that aims to bring an additional 448 homes to the southeast side of the valley.

pvt default image
Nevadans support diaper tax exemption, state lottery
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A poll found a majority of Nevadans support a tax break for diapers and protecting abortion rights but are unsure about open primaries and ranked choice voting.