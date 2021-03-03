Cage: Vaccine has reached almost 14% of residents

Almost 14% of Nevada’s population has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, with 669,366 doses administered and reported to NV WebIZ as of Feb. 28, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said at the daily coronavirus update.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, this photo shows doctors at a drive-up COVID-19 testing event, hosted by Serenity Health in partnership with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce.

As of Monday, Nevada has logged 293,980 cases, with the 14-day rolling average of daily cases of 311. The state has completed 2,725,701 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19, and the test positivity rate over the past 14 days is 7.5%.

The Nevada Hospital Association reported Nevada is continuing to see a downward trajectory in hospitalizations, with 464 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 391 confirmed and 73 suspected.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management has provided more than 4.5 million items of personal protective equipment to public, private, charter and Tribal schools throughout Nevada. To date, every educator in every school district in the state has received the first and/or second shot, is scheduled to get vaccinated or has had the opportunity to access vaccination under this priority group.

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health has been collaborating with the Nevada Department of Education on BinaxNOW rapid test rollout and distribution to all interested public, charter and private schools regardless of their model for in-person or virtual instruction.

Cage noted that the Food and Drug Administration has issued Emergency Use Authorization for the Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as the CDC director on Sunday signed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations endorsing the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. At this time, the ACIP continues to meet to discuss any recommendations for this vaccine.

This COVID-19 vaccine is one dose and will be available for those 18 and older. Like the other two vaccines, there will be a pro rata allocation of doses based on population. Nevada’s first allocation is 24,000 doses.

The Johnson &Johnson or Janssen vaccine has been shown to prevent severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death and is another tool to help combat COVID-19. A third vaccine offers more options to the public and medical experts are encouraging people to get whatever vaccine is available to them.