News

Cage: Vaccine has reached almost 14% of residents

Staff Report
March 3, 2021 - 2:09 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, this photo sho ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, this photo shows doctors at a drive-up COVID-19 testing event, hosted by Serenity Health in partnership with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVI ...
Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. The ambulance company offered the shots for their workforce.

Almost 14% of Nevada’s population has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, with 669,366 doses administered and reported to NV WebIZ as of Feb. 28, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said at the daily coronavirus update.

As of Monday, Nevada has logged 293,980 cases, with the 14-day rolling average of daily cases of 311. The state has completed 2,725,701 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19, and the test positivity rate over the past 14 days is 7.5%.

The Nevada Hospital Association reported Nevada is continuing to see a downward trajectory in hospitalizations, with 464 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 391 confirmed and 73 suspected.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management has provided more than 4.5 million items of personal protective equipment to public, private, charter and Tribal schools throughout Nevada. To date, every educator in every school district in the state has received the first and/or second shot, is scheduled to get vaccinated or has had the opportunity to access vaccination under this priority group.

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health has been collaborating with the Nevada Department of Education on BinaxNOW rapid test rollout and distribution to all interested public, charter and private schools regardless of their model for in-person or virtual instruction.

Cage noted that the Food and Drug Administration has issued Emergency Use Authorization for the Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as the CDC director on Sunday signed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations endorsing the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. At this time, the ACIP continues to meet to discuss any recommendations for this vaccine.

This COVID-19 vaccine is one dose and will be available for those 18 and older. Like the other two vaccines, there will be a pro rata allocation of doses based on population. Nevada’s first allocation is 24,000 doses.

The Johnson &Johnson or Janssen vaccine has been shown to prevent severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death and is another tool to help combat COVID-19. A third vaccine offers more options to the public and medical experts are encouraging people to get whatever vaccine is available to them.

Spring Mountain racing facility hosts a job fair
Spring Mountain racing facility hosts a job fair
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Expansion plans are again underway at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club on the far south end of Pahrump.

Fire destroys outbuilding, personal property
Fire destroys outbuilding, personal property
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A structure fire in a non-hydrant neighborhood, created a few challenges for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews last week.

Report reflects measures to boost in-person schools
Report reflects measures to boost in-person schools
Staff Report

The Nevada Health Response Center highlighted support provided by the Nevada Department of Education, Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health and other state agencies to ensure that Nevada students and educators can have access to in-person education in as safe a manner as possible.

Extension programs will focus on human resources
Extension programs will focus on human resources
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will hold two online town halls to help small businesses with current human resources issues and give tips on how to better use technology to help with human resources tasks.

Group holds event to raise awareness of proposed solar projects
Group holds event to raise awareness of proposed solar projects
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit that advocates for conservation of deserts across California and Nevada, recently held a socially distanced rally against solar projects in the desert. The event was also broadcast via Zoom for those unable to attend.

NNSS archivist DeMarre retires after more than 40 years
NNSS archivist DeMarre retires after more than 40 years
Staff Report

“Have you ever seen that episode on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ where Barclay becomes one with the computer? And you don’t know where one ends and the other begins?”

WGU initiative designed to lessen financial barriers
WGU initiative designed to lessen financial barriers
Staff Report

With millions of American workers facing the urgent need to reskill or upskill for a post-pandemic economy, nonprofit online Western Governors University announced the launch of its Equitable Access Initiative.