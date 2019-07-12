California Lottery

96°F
July 12, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 10 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $61 million.

The winning numbers were:

09 14 08 45 21 (24)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

