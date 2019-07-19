California Lottery

94°F
July 19, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 17 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $63 million.

The winning numbers were:

01 06 14 15 45 (13)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

An airman from Nellis Air Force Base died in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyo ...
Nellis airman killed in US 95 rollover crash near Nye County
By Sabrina Schnur and Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Four Nellis Air Force airmen were seriously injured and one died after a rollover crash early Wednesday on U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyon Road.

Screenshot/Nye County Sheriffs Office video On June 6, this individual was seen on a Ring doorb ...
10 firearms stolen from Pahrump home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the theft of multiple firearms from a local home.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Mountain Falls Master Planned Community has taken a step ...
Pahrump’s Mountain Falls gets thumbs up for 52 more homes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After delaying a request for approval for a tentative subdivision map for Mountain Falls, the Nye County Commission readdressed the item at its July 16 meeting, eventually giving the tentative map the green light with a 4-1 vote.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A trailer loaded with home items and personal effects sits i ...
Helping hands turn Pahrump house into home
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club is an organization dedicated to community service, touting the slogan, “service above self” and it is always actively seeking ways to help the community it calls home.

Living Free Health & Fitness Several of Home Depot Foundation's employee-volunteers and communi ...
Pahrump nonprofit enhancing its space through grant
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump nonprofit that focuses on addiction rehabilitation services has gotten a boost from the Home Depot Foundation.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney's report is provided through the office of DA Chris ...
Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Nye County Public Works "The project has been the result of successful collaboration among mult ...
Celebration set for brownfields project in Nye County
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The community is invited to attend a celebration marking the first successful brownfield cleanup completed by the Nevada Rural Brownfields Partnership utilizing the revolving loan fund, the Rural Desert Southwest Brownfields Coalition announced.