News

California Lottery

August 7, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, August 3 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $68 million.

The winning numbers were:

17 18 21 27 32 (23)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

