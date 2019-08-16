California Lottery

77°F
August 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, August 14 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $71 million.

The winning numbers were:

06 38 44 45 47 (15)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Already a well-known destination for adrenaline lovers, the ...
Pahrump expansion to feature Marriott, retail near racetrack
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The planned, five-story hotel just outside the gates of the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club could be a Marriott-brand hotel. The commercial project could get underway by the end of 2019.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers performed a patriotic dance routin ...
Pahrump Purple Heart Day ceremony honors wounded and fallen
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Purple Heart Day is a day set aside for the remembrance and honoring of the brave men and women of the U.S. armed forces who have been injured or lost their lives in service to their country.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney's report is provided through the office of DA Chris ...
Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Youth were able to take the spotlight at the Smiles Across P ...
Smiles Across Pahrump delights community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Smiles Across Pahrump returned to the valley last weekend, bringing grins of delight to the faces of dozens of area children and their families who headed out to enjoy an event filled with free games, activities and prizes, all in honor of the legacy of the late Butch “Patches” Harper.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II.
Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II to seek two more years in seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident and Nevada District 36 Assemblyman Greg Hafen II announced this week that he will be seeking that seat in the 2020 election for what will be his first-ever official bid for office.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Green Spring Fire was east of Gabbs and north o ...
Wildfire tamed near northern Nye community
By David Jacobs Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Firefighters tamed a 650-acre wildfire — believed to have been started Aug. 7 by lightning — near Nye County’s Gabbs community.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Off Highway Vehicles Program Manage ...
Off-highway grant workshop held in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Folks from Beatty and the surrounding area learned more about the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Program in a workshop conducted at the Beatty Community Center Aug. 12.