California Lottery

September 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Aug. 31 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

The winning numbers were:

24 05 08 39 13 (23)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada District 4 Congressional candidate Charles Navarro s ...
Navy veteran makes run for Congress from Nevada
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Las Vegas resident Charles Navarro is the latest candidate to enter Nevada’s 4th U.S. House District race.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The grasshoppers as shown in a Sept. 3 photo. They attached ...
Grasshoppers back in Pahrump
Staff Report

The grasshopper “invasion” made a return to Pahrump early Tuesday, though the latest one was smaller than the one earlier this summer.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Dwight Lilly, Tom Adams, Wade Hinden, John Bosta and Kenny Bent as ...
Campaign donation leads to arrests in Nevada’s Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A donation dating back to a 2018 election campaign prompted a law enforcement investigation that’s resulted in multiple arrests, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Valley Electric Association Inc. Richard (Rick) Johnson, director for Valley Electric Associat ...
Valley’s Beatty board member resigns, citing personal, health issues
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Richard (Rick) Johnson, board member for Valley Electric Association Inc.’s Beatty seat, resigned from his position at the end of August. Johnson is the fourth board member from Valley to resign in 2019.

Thinkstock The Federal and State Technology Partnership program provides specialized training, ...
Federal grants awarded to support small business efforts
Staff Report

The U.S. Small Business Administration granted 24 awards up to $125,000 per recipient in fiscal year 2019 under its Federal and State Technology Partnership program.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles provided this image ...
Nevada DMV warns against email scam
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning motorists about a speeding ticket scam that has surfaced in the Silver State.