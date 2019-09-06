California Lottery

79°F
September 6, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Sept. 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

The winning numbers were:

45 24 43 16 22 (16)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

THE LATEST
Getty Images Nevada’s improvement includes gains in the K-12 achievement category, which reli ...
Nevada escapes cellar in annual Quality Counts education ranking
By Amelia Pak-Harvey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Silver State now ranks ahead of New Mexico in annual rankings by Education Week, but state education officials say that move up made Nevada the fastest-improving state.

Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal The north portal of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel
Yucca Mountain advocate John Shimkus retiring from Congress
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., who for years advocated to open a nuclear waste repository at Yucca Mountain in Nevada, announced Friday he will not seek re-election to Congress.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Local first responders stand before Pahrump Valley Fir ...
Pahrump area planned next week for 9/11
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A special ceremony is scheduled next week at the Calvada Eye to honor and remember those who perished in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Homestead Botanical Gardens representative Jessica Ryals pr ...
Nevada agriculture official gives Nye overview of hemp
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Since the release of the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the commercial production of hemp as an agricultural product, a whole new industry has blossomed in America and many members of the Nye County community are determined not to be left behind when it comes to what some call the next big thing in agriculture.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Nuclear Waste Repository Office Geoscientist Joh ...
Sampling shows no detectable tritium in Nevada groundwater for fourth year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Starting in 1951, the Nevada National Security Site, then known as the Nevada Test Site, became a nuclear testing ground in America, with both atmospheric and underground detonations taking place over a period of several decades.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Joseph Bradley poses for a photo in his Pahrump office, ...
Bradley to challenge Hafen for Nevada Assembly seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Former law enforcement officer and board-certified addictionologist Dr. Joseph Bradley will be taking another shot at the Nevada Assembly District 36 seat, challenging appointed Assemblyman Greg Hafen II in the 2020 election.

Thinkstock The Nye County Sheriff's Office said that it wants to remind parents that even deact ...
Nye sheriff’s office: Deactivated cell phones can dial 911
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though it’s not uncommon for a parent to let their child play with their old cell phone as a toy once they buy a new cell phone for themselves, that act, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, is creating serious issues, even though the phone is disabled and out of service.