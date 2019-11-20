47°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

California Lottery

November 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 16 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

The winning numbers were:

10 22 40 41 43 (02)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Photos: Showcasing the history of American flight
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The showcase of military firepower is expected to draw more than 200,000 over two days, so attendees are advised to arrive early at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for bus service.

National Weather Service A look at the storm as it was developing earlier this week as shown in ...
Winter storm moving through region near Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The first major snowstorm of the season was heading toward the mountainous regions near Pahrump, prompting a winter storm warning starting today for an area that includes the Sheep Range, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon and areas of neighboring Inyo County.

Assemblyman Chris Brooks gives remarks ahead of two DC fast electric vehicle chargers going liv ...
Electric vehicle charging station goes live in Southern Nevada
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two DC fast chargers were added at Terrible’s Road House in Jean, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, as part of the Nevada Electric Highway initiative.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times David Blacker, executive director of the Death Valley Natur ...
Conservation work continues at Scotty’s Castle
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Scotty’s Castle, located in the northern region of Death Valley National Park, has been closed since Oct. 18, 2015 when almost three inches of rain fell on the Scotty’s Castle area in Grapevine Canyon.

Nevada Highway Patrol Claranisha Alexis Johnson of Glendale, Arizona, was killed in the Nov. 4 ...
Details emerge on fatal wreck north of Beatty
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A driver who died when her car collided with the tractor-trailer rig in rural Nye County earlier this month was identified Monday as a 21-year-old Arizona woman.

Nevada Department of Public Safety Daniel Solow was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel ...
New colonel at Nevada Highway Patrol
Staff Report

Daniel Solow was appointed as colonel of the Nevada Highway Patrol, effective Monday, Nov. 18, the Nevada Department of Public Safety announced.