California Lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 27 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.
The winning numbers were:
14 19 24 36 47 (06)
Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 30 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.
The winning numbers were:
07 32 36 40 47 (24)