News

California Lottery

December 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Dec. 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

The winning numbers were:

02 03 06 09 11 (26)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Judges for the Pahrump Valley Times' annual Christmas Cooki ...
Cooking up sweet treats in the Pahrump community
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The 2019 annual Christmas Cookie and Candy Making Contest attracted a healthy field of contestants this holiday season with nearly two dozen entries of sweet treats being dropped off for judging in mid-November at the Pahrump Valley Times headquarters.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney's report is provided through the office of DA Chris ...
Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times State Superintendent Jhone Ebert spends time with stu ...
Pahrump’s schools play host to a special visitor
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Roughly eight months after her appointment as Nevada’s new State Superintendent of Public Education, Jhone Ebert is visiting campuses throughout the Silver State.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a section of the information presented by D ...
Water board approves 600% parcel fee spike, Nye commissioner acting to halt increase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a highly controversial move, on Monday, Dec. 9 the Nye County Water District Governing Board voted unanimously to raise its per parcel fee for roughly 50,000 Pahrump parcels from $5 to $35 per year per property, for a minimum of three years, an increase of 600% per year.

Valley Electric Association Robin Barber will fill out the unexpired term of former board membe ...
Pahrump resident named to Valley Electric board
Staff Report

Robin Barber, a former labor representative in California, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Valley Electric Association, the VEA announced this week.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump Veterans Service Officer Brandi Matheny is pict ...
Expanded hours at Pahrump Veteran Service Office
Staff Report

Veterans and their families in Pahrump and Nye County have a more convenient way to connect to benefits and programs earned through military service, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services announced.

Thinkstock Leaders from nonprofits, health care providers, local, state, and federal government ...
Nevada part of effort to prevent veteran suicide
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that the state of Nevada is among a select group of states to be invited to participate in the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Veteran Suicide.