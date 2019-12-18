34°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

California Lottery

December 18, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Dec. 14 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

The winning numbers were:

08 09 22 42 43 (20)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/Valley Electric Association Angela Evans, former CEO of Va ...
Former Valley Electric CEO Angela Evans is cleared
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County District Attorney’s office will not seek prosecution of former Valley Electric Inc. CEO Angela Evans.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Jennifer Salinas and her son John Salinas shop at Kohl's a ...
Nevada holiday spending projected to grow by 5%
Staff Report

In the Silver State, the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN) estimates that more than 1.7 million people spent a total of $638.9 million on gifts, decorations and other merchandise over the five-day period spanning from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal The U.S. Postal Service said that it plans for the peak h ...
Hundreds of millions of holiday packages expected: Postal Service
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is ready to deliver more than 28 million packages per day through Dec. 21 and will average 20.5 million packages per day through the remainder of the year.

Thinkstock Find more information on RMDs, including answers to frequently asked questions, on ...
Deadline approaching for retirees
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service reminds retirees born before July 1, 1949, that they usually must take distributions from their retirement plans by Dec. 31.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus poses with a tiny tot at the Pahrump Valley Lion ...
2 Breakfast with Santa events held in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Children all across the Pahrump Valley and Beatty areas were able to head out this month to enjoy a delicious, hot meal and the opportunity to meet one of the biggest icons of this time of the year, Santa Claus.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crew member access ...
Fire crews respond to Gold Town Casino in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a reported structure fire at the Gold Town Casino convenience store just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The speed limit on Dandelion Street is also being raised. Th ...
3 Pahrump area roads to see speed limit increases
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past few months, the subject of speed limits on Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Dandelion Street have popped up repeatedly at Nye County Commission meetings.