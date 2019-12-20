California Lottery

52°F
December 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Dec. 18 drawing of the California Super Lotto.

The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

The winning numbers were:

01 04 11 23 36 (10)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

