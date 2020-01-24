California Lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.
The winning numbers were:
01 14 29 39 41 (08)
Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.