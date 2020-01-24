40°F
California Lottery

January 24, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

The winning numbers were:

01 14 29 39 41 (08)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images President Donald J. Trump waves goodbye ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: Donald Trump and the company he keeps
By Debra Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The president took strong decisive action in killing Iranian terrorist leader Qassem Soleimani in January, but he undercuts his credibility by associating with disreputable people.

Hame Anand/Special to the Times-Bonanza The Clown Motel in Tonopah has a redesigned and repaint ...
New Clown Motel owners carrying on its legacy
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hame Anand has been collecting clowns for a while. His big moment came when he purchased the famous Clown Motel in Tonopah in April of 2019.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center was packed w ...
Nye County hosts 5th Annual Social Services Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Connecting the community with the services and resources available locally was the goal of the day on Thursday, Jan. 16 when Nye County Health and Human Services hosted its 5th Annual Social Services Fair.

 
Top staffers at state dental board fired for the second time
By Jeff German and Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Board of Dental Examiners finalized the termination of its executive director and general counsel and are looking for replacements to head the agency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd of Pahrump area residents gathered at Pahrump ...
Community comes together for All People’s Luncheon
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 17th Annual All People’s Luncheon brought community members from all walks of life together for an event hosted in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while simultaneously raising money to benefit local students through the event’s sponsoring organization, the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Foundation of Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a rendering of one of the options the Nye C ...
New welcome signs in the works for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump currently welcomes visitors and thanks them for traveling to the valley with a series of signs placed along two highways and one major road entering and exiting the town, signs that have been in place for nearly 15 years now and are in need of replacement.

Nevada Department of Transportation State Route 160 blasting will take place from 11:45 a.m. un ...
Blasting scheduled in mountain pass
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents who plan on driving into Las Vegas along State Route 160 late Monday morning should expect delays.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Saved from the Nye County Pending Revised FEMA Flood Hazards ...
Pahrump’s Flood Insurance Rate Map to see changes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County, the Nevada Division of Water Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Region IX are teaming up to host a public workshop to provide information on pending revisions to the Flood Insurance Rate Map.