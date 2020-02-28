53°F
California Lottery

February 28, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Feb. 26 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

The winning numbers were:

04 11 24 28 41 (25)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

