California Lottery

March 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, March 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

The winning numbers were:

01 04 26 38 46 (11)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Getty Images New definitions added to Nye County code effectively outlaw the sale of fruits and ...
‘Subsistence farming’ definition to be called back by Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past year, the subject of growing hemp on smaller residential lots in the Pahrump Valley has been at the forefront of the minds of many and now, it has spiraled into a situation in which the Nye County Commission is planning to pull back definitions that were recently approved in an attempt to curb hemp cultivation.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times One of the items displayed on the raffle basket table, this ...
Nye County Right to Life fundraiser sees huge turnout
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Right to Life is a brand new non-profit organization and its very first fundraiser is being hailed as an incredible success, drawing more than 300 people and raising a total of $4,200.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Three Sisters gardening is an ancient form of ...
In Season: Companion planting: The Three Sisters way
By Terri Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Companion planting has many benefits in a garden. Planting flowers with vegetables attracts pollinators. Tall heat-loving plants can provide shade to shorter shade-loving plants. One method of companion planting, the Three Sisters, has been used by Native American farmers for centuries and works well in our region.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times William Lyon Homes, the developer of the Mountain Falls mast ...
90 news homes in the works for Mountain Falls
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Mountain Falls continues to move forward with its master planned development, gaining quick, if not unanimous, approval for a tentative subdivision map outlining 90 new homes on 13 acres.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A residence along Turner Boulevard, designed and built with ...
Pahrump Valley Fire log
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Turner Boulevard structure fire

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Employees with the U.S. Census Bureau have been active in th ...
Nye County declares Census participation matter of civic responsibility
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What type of home do you live in? How many people were staying in this home on April 1, 2020? What is your name, age, sex, race? What is the name, age, sex, race of the others in this home? How are those in your home related?

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada District 4 Congressional candidate Charles Navarro s ...
Navarro returns to Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Charles Navarro, candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, is stopping at the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday for a meet and greet with area voters.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Paul Wilmot, general manager of surface operations for N ...
Mining has outsize impact on rural Nevada counties
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mining accounts directly for about 1 percent of the state workforce but is the state’s fifth-largest economic sector, representing 6 percent of the state economy.