News

California Lottery

March 19, 2020 - 10:27 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, March 14 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

The winning numbers were:

04 16 19 25 28 (06)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Beatty Airport Looking Up
Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A long-awaited day has finally come for the Beatty airport. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, the airport’s new 72,000 gallon fueling station was filled for the first time.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center at 1370 W. Basin Ave began providi ...
Area senior centers modify operations in Nye
By Jeffery Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

In accordance with Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement, this week, directing a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses for 30 days, the Pahrump Senior Center shut its doors effective Wednesday, March 18th, according to Site Manager Anne Blankenship.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Health and Human Services Department has been ...
Additional offices in Nye County closed to public
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past few days, there has been a flurry of communication between members of the media and local government officials as everyone struggles to determine which governmental offices are closing to the public and what services can be accessed remotely.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Lt. Adam Tippetts announc ...
Sheriff’s office closed to the public
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As a response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Adam Tippetts said operations at the agency have been dramatically scaled back for the safety of the community and sheriff’s office staff.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis talks to the Review-Journal on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, at Pahrump Fire & ...
Beatty resident is 1st positive COVID-19 case in Nye County
By Jeffery Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Emergency Management reported its first positive COVID-19 case within the county on Wednesday. The county also has 12 people who are self-quarantining in Pahrump, while they await testing.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner John Koenig is shown filing for re- ...
Locals file for 2020 election, candidates forum postponed due to Coronavirus
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The filing period for the 2020 election cycle is officially closed and the full spectrum of residents who have decided to throw their hats into the political ring is now known, with nearly three dozen locals registering to run for one or more of the 14 offices up for grabs this year in Nye County.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign posted at the Nye County Assessor's Office on Monday, ...
Many Nye County and Pahrump town offices closed to public
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It seems as if COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has infiltrated each and every part of daily life, with all attention focused squarely on containing the virus’ spread and “an abundance of caution” becoming the new catchphrase.

(AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said his administration is working hard ...
Sisolak updates Nevadans on actions, guidance on COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Seeking to assuage concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak held a Sunday, March 15 press conference to provide and update Nevadans on actions and guidance issued by the state of Nevada to prepare for and mitigate the spread of the virus.

 
Trump asks Americans to follow new guidelines to slow virus’ spread
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Trump asked Americans to follow new guidelines to fight the COVID-19 outbreak for the next 15 days and suggested the U.S. may be dealing with the virus until “July or August.”