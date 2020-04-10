49°F
California Lottery

April 10, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, April 8 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $18 million.

The winning numbers were:

01 12 27 46 47 (06)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Getty Images Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday announced $2 million in settlement ...
AG Ford announces $2 million for rental assistance
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday announced $2 million in settlement funding for emergency rental assistance transferred to United Way of Southern Nevada and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, funding which will go directly to Nevada families in need of emergency assistance.

(Jan Hogan/View) State officials warn residents about potential unemployment insurance scams.
Scammers preying on unemployed
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

State officials this week are warning residents seeking unemployment insurance to beware of various scams.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times There are lots of foods that can be used to c ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Egg-cellent ideas for coloring Easter eggs
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hippity hoppin’, Easter’s on its way! So, what do we do with some extra time on our hands and lots of kiddies at home? Let’s make the most awesome colored eggs ever! Does the smell of vinegar remind you of coloring eggs as a kid? Or is that just me? But I digress. Naturally, for this project you will need hard-boiled eggs.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Neva and David Cleveland, at Desert View Hospital, donated s ...
Pahrump couple donates face masks to area agencies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As personal protection equipment for local first responders are limited amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak, a longtime Pahrump resident and businessman is making an effort to increase supplies throughout the valley.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nev ...
Nye County residents reminded to update voter registration info
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election is less than two months away and with the novel coronavirus taking its toll in the Silver State, Nevada’s election officials have decided to change to an all-mail-in ballot system. Absentee ballots will begin making their way to homes around Nevada in just three weeks time and Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino wants all county voters to be prepared for the new process.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Leslie Road will see some new pavement in the coming weeks, ...
Leslie Road in Pahrump set for repaving
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Leslie Road has been stripped of its pavement for several weeks now and residents might have been wondering when they can expect to see the improvement project moving forward.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rabbi Paul Cohen, of the Yakin B’racha Jewish Messianic F ...
Church leaders using social media for services
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s directive to limit gatherings of 10 or more people due to concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak, local churches are using alternate means to provide services to their respective congregations.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Mark Kunz and Darlene Mock were recently the first in line f ...
Man thankful for local food programs
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Within the last few weeks, officials and volunteers at New Hope Fellowship’s Path of Hope Ministry began noticing an increase in local residents needing food items.

UnitedHealth speeds payments to care providers
Staff Report

UnitedHealth Group announced Tuesday it will accelerate payments and other financial support to health care providers to help address the short-term financial pressure caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.