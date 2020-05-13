70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

California Lottery

May 13, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 9 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $27 million.

The winning numbers were:

04 19 24 39 45 (14)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times Governors from Nevada and Colorado joined three other wester ...
Leaders of western states urge relief for states, municipalities
Staff Report

Leading political figures from California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington sent a letter to the leaders of both houses of Congress urging federal budgetary assistance for states and cities who have suffered severe economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal Dental practitioners also are urged to minimize the numb ...
OSHA offers safety alert for dental offices
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued an alert listing safety tips employers can follow to help protect dental industry workers from exposure to the coronavirus.

FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter ma ...
Nye County lags behind in responding to census
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Census 2020 reported this week that response rates to the census in Nevada are trailing the rest of the nation, and rates in Nye County significantly trail the state overall.

Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal Veterans Affairs officials were trying to fix a problem M ...
Southern Nevada VA leads in virtual mental health care
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System is leading the way in providing virtual mental health care appointments to veterans during a time when many are isolated at home because of COVID-19.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The fire apparently started when weeds wer ...
Fourth of July parade entry destroyed by fire
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It didn’t rain on their parade. In fact, J.R. and Lori Schultz probably wish that it had.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty ambulance coordinator Allison Hende ...
Beatty Ambulance sees steady increase in calls
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The few, the brave, the weary. Those words could describe members of the Beatty Volunteer Ambulance Service in these times. In the middle of the night, in the middle of a meal, in the middle of just about anything, the pager will go off, and volunteers must hustle to respond to anything from a ground-level fall to a highway accident, to a threatened suicide.

Screenshot A screenshot of Inyo County's COVID-19 web portal.
Inyo County forms task force to guide reopening
Staff Report

Inyo County has formed a Local Business Task Force to act as a liaison between business and government health officials during the process of reopening the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno This is the fifth week of the series of town halls a ...
Webinar aims to help small business find, manage money
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada, Reno, Extension’s weekly town hall and webinar for small business will focus this week on “Business Credit and Funding.”

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the Pahrump DMV office. Nevada DMV offices were c ...
DMV makes shifts during pandemic
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is one of the government agencies which will remain closed under the Phase I reopening, announced Gov. Steve Sisolak on May 7. The DMV, however, has opened services for commercial driver’s licenses in North Las Vegas, on a limited basis.