Camp Fire of 2018 leads to new wildfire research

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 10, 2020 - 3:29 am
 

Moved by the tragedy of the 2018 Camp Fire, a team of engineers and scientists are coming together in a new five-year project to develop a comprehensive computational, live digital platform to predict and monitor wildfire risk that can be used by wildfire managers, emergency responders and utility companies to plan for, respond to and remediate wildfires.

With a background and expertise in computational modeling in civil engineering, Hamed Ebrahimian of the University of Nevada, Reno College of Engineering began pursuing a better way to understand fire risk. He assembled a multi-institutional group of researchers with a similar desire to use science and technology to reduce the chances that the world would suffer from another wildfire of the Camp Fire magnitude.

With a five-year, $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation’s LEAP-HI program, the research project envisions an eventual digital platform that evolves with new data and dynamically updates the long-term (seasons/months ahead) to short-term (weeks/days ahead) pre-ignition fire risks at regional and community scales for risk management, and the post-ignition fire behavior at near real-time (hours-days) for situational awareness.

“This is an interdisciplinary intervention with a diverse team to blend different thinking modalities and to build a digital platform that can be used to monitor the risk of wildfire on a spectrum of spatial resolution and time,” Ebrahimian said. “Once developed, the computational platform will increase the efficiency of the wildfire management process by providing timely actionable information to decision-makers.”

The team of researchers assembled by Ebrahimian includes Adam Watts, associate research professor in fire ecology at the Desert Research Institute; Branko Kosovic, director of the Weather Systems and Assessment Program at the Research Applications Laboratory of the National Center for Atmospheric Research; Negar Elhami-Khorasani, assistant professor in the department of civil, structural and environmental engineering at the University at Buffalo; Ertugrul Taciroglu, professor and chair of the civil and environmental engineering department at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering; Amir Talaei-Khoei, associate professor in the UNR College of Business; and Neil Lareau, assistant professor in the atmospheric sciences program of the department of physics.

The project will involve eight graduate students and one post-doctoral scholar. A new joint educational curriculum between the civil engineering and physics departments at UNR is planned to train the future workforce in wildfire engineering. The project includes an educational outreach program that will target local schools through K-12 outreach programs.

“This project exemplifies the engineering spirit,” UNR College of Engineering Dean Manos Maragakis said. “Through collaboration, it provides multiple lenses for understanding a pressing problem not only in the United States but around the world. It advances our common goal of protecting lives and increasing prosperity. Because it integrates essential educational components, it further ensures that the next generation will build on its successes.

“We are proud of Hamed and his exceptional collaborators, and we are grateful for their contributions to our global community.”

Tax deadline coming up on July 15
Staff Report

As the July 15 deadline for filing income taxes nears, the IRS is reminding taxpayers who have yet to file that IRS.gov has tools and services to help them meet their tax obligations.

Cindy Colucci/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Bars closed again in Nye, 7 other Nevada counties
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County was one of seven Nevada counties affected when the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services announced the elevated disease transmission criteria for determining whether a county must revert to Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan for bars.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times David Hiebert is shown snapping a photo of area members of t ...
Appreciation Picnic honors Pahrump’s and Nye’s first responders
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With red, white and blue decorations gracing tables, American flags and banners lining the fence and snapping in the breeze, balloons floating in the air and big smiles at the ready, area residents came together last week to honor the men and women who take on the duties of first responders for not just Pahrump but the entire county of Nye.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Pool will not open for the 2020 summe ...
Pahrump pool season sinks amid lack of lifeguards
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After the announcement that the 2020 Pahrump Community Pool season had been scrapped because of a lack of staffing applicants and the subsequent push to get more locals to apply for one one of the open positions that followed, the town of Pahrump was hoping that this year’s pool season would be saved.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension A high-intensity laser can produce an intense X-ray beam ...
UNR scientists make key advance in X-ray images
Staff Report

A team of scientists, led by University of Nevada, Reno’s Hiroshi Sawada, an associate professor of physics, demonstrated that numerical modeling accurately reproduces X-ray images using laser-produced X-rays. The images were obtained using the university’s chirped pulse amplification-based 50-terawatt Leopard laser at their Zebra Pulsed Power Lab.

Studies determine shutdown saved millions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Two separate research studies determined that shutdown orders prevented about 60 million coronavirus infections in the United States and saved about 3.1 million lives in 11 European countries.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were summoned ...
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Friday evening, July 3rd.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nickolas Vonalst, 20, was arrested and charged with aiding ...
Pahrump man, 20, faces murder, 3 other charges
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has charged Nick VonAlst with murder and armed robbery in connection with an incident that occurred in northern Pahrump during the early morning hours of June 24.