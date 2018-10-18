Campaign 2018: Nevada voter registration numbers at all-time high

The total number of active registered voters hit 1,519,038 last month, the secretary of state’s office said, beating the previous record of 1,507,882 set in February 2017.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times Early voting starts soon in Nye County.

Nevada set a record for the number of active registered voters in September, the secretary of state’s office announced earlier this month.

In the latest numbers, Democrats continued to stretch their voter registration lead over Republicans thanks to a 8,547 increase for Democrats compared with as 6,908 increase in GOP voters. With a handful of weeks left to register for the midterm elections, the Democrats hold a registration lead of just under 70,000.

But nonpartisans saw the biggest total increase, jumping by 8,655, bringing that bloc up to 21.6 percent of the state’s total electorate.

Also, active-duty military, their families and overseas voters can start casting ballots through Nevada’s Effective Absentee System for Elections, an online system that contains the documents needed for voting. The system was developed four years ago using a grant from the Federal Voting Assistance Program. Qualified voters can use EASE to register to vote up to seven days before the election.