Campground fees to increase at Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — Visitors to Death Valley National Park can expect a slight increase in entrance fees for various campgrounds beginning on May 1.

Gaming can have impact on us

Looking for some family fun for Easter? Hop over to Simkins Park

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — Visitors to Death Valley National Park can expect a slight increase in entrance fees for various campgrounds beginning on May 1.

Nichole Andler, Chief of Interpretation and Education of the park said via a news release that following extensive public engagement followed by a National Park Service review, led to the determination that the park’s proposed updated campground fees were comparable to fees charged by similar nearby campgrounds.

Tourists can now expect to pay between $4 to $8 more for entrance to various campground sites.

“The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) requires that recreational fees are appropriate to the benefits and services provided and are reviewed and updated regularly,” Andler stated. “Death Valley National Park utilizes the majority of revenue collected through entrance and camping fees to provide visitor services and maintain public facilities such as campgrounds.”

The park is busiest during spring breaks and winter holidays, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day.

The park has low visitation numbers between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and in early January.

During busy periods, lodging at Stovepipe Wells Resort, Panamint Springs Resort, and The Oasis at Death Valley are often fully booked in advance.

Additionally, although many of the park’s campgrounds fill quickly, space is usually available in Sunset Campground, near Furnace Creek.

Splendid isolation

“As the largest park in the lower 48 states, Death Valley contains roughly 3.4 million acres for visitors to explore, park officials say. “That means that even during the busiest times of year, people can avoid crowds by choosing less-popular hikes.”

The park is roughly 68 miles northwest of Pahrump via Bell Vista Avenue along CA-190.

For additional information on the fee increase, contact Andler via email at nichole_andler@nps.gov, or call (760) 786-3279.