81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Candidates forum Part II

By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 2, 2020 - 2:49 pm
 

Note: This is Part II of II on Nye County’s candidates.

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a nonpartisan virtual event, where candidates running in Nye County seats did a final call to voters just before elections.

The top question was given to Judge Bonnie Bulla, nominee to the Nevada Court of Appeals, in which she explained how she will handle the court challenges.

“For our five-year-old court the most significant challenge is going to be able to continue making high-quality decisions with the significant volume of work,” said Judge Bulla. “The last physical year our court resolved over a thousand appeals and that’s because the population growth and so the appeals continue to grow as well.”

Meanwhile, nominees for Nevada’s District 19 senate seat, incumbent Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, and Tiffany Seedback for the Independent American Party, agreed that constituents should be involved in the process of bills being discussed on the floor.

Nominees to the Court Justice of The Peace Pahrump, Walt Grudzinski, and Kent Jasperson both agreed on being able to hear both sides of the case and eventually ruling based on facts rather than assumptions.

However, there were some differences between these two candidates in regards to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Declaration of Emergency Directive 008, which prohibits landlords from evicting tenants on residential or commercial establishments until the directive is rescinded by order of the Governor.

“The judge should interpret the law as it was written in regards to eviction,” said Grudzinski.

“Those directives would take a long time due to COVID-19, and I don’t believe to execute force of eviction,” said Jasperson.

And as to how would the next Nye County Commissioner for District 3 will handle funds for projects, the nominee Donna Cox stated clear that as a county official she always makes sure no to use lots of taxpayers’ money on projects that make no sense.

“We are the ones that do infrastructure, and we can always use extra money to that but I don’t want to rely on taxpayers’ money that needs to go to other projects,” she said.

One of the most controversial aspects and key elements for any individual running for judge or justices is their philosophy standpoint, which can sometimes turn into a moral decision rather than applying the law as it was written.

For Kimberly Wanker, nominee to District Court Judge, Department 1, the level of any applicable charges will be based on the existing laws.

“The role of a judge is to apply the law as it was written regardless of personal opinion or belief,” Wanker said. “What I would do is to read all cases and apply the charge level base on the law already established.”

And so the forum was the culmination of the Nye County running candidates for the 2020 races.

Extra source for Governor Sisolak directive 008:

Click to access Declaration-of-Emergency-Directive-008-re-Evictions.3-29-20.pdf

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - A voting booth is seen at the early voting site in ...
Where to go on election day
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County polling locations:

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Chamber holds candidate’s forum
By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Note: This is Part I of II on Nye County’s candidates.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak issues proclaims Nevada Day
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday issued a proclamation naming Oct. 31 as Nevada Day in honor of the Silver State’s 156th birthday. Friday will be observed as Nevada Day, and state offices are closed for the official holiday.

Getty Images Several events are planned throughout Pahrump on Halloween.
Halloween events abound in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Several local individuals and organizations including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a special two-day Halloween celebration.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Steve Radley, 73, of Pahrump, signs a banner during the Co ...
Friday declared a day to remember nuke workers
Staff Report

Cold War Patriots will host a virtual 12th Annual Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance on Friday, Oct. 30. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing any time. The celebration recognizes the men and women who worked in the U.S. nuclear weapons and uranium industries and honors those who are no longer with us.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioners have directed staff to bring forwar ...
Nye County floats possibility of balloon ordinance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whether finding them fascinating or frightening, everyone seems to have an opinion on hot air balloons and for several Pahrump locals, they have recently become a big problem.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. ( ...
Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada, a proclamation that recognizes the Paiutes, Shoshone and Washoe nations as early inhabitants of the Great Basin and reiterates the state’s commitment to close the equity gap between indigenous people and the larger population.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Attorneys general oppose limits on foreign students
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday he joined 22 state attorneys general in opposing efforts by the Trump administration to severely restrict the amount of time international students are allowed to stay in the United States.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Evan and Molly Thompson pose for a photo a ...
Last Bottle House resident passes
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Evan Thompson III, the last person to have actually lived in the Tom Kelly Bottle House in Rhyolite, passed away Oct. 2 at the age of 83. Most of the information in this article comes from an interview I conducted with him some five years ago.