News

Candlelight vigil: Pahrump community remembers crash victim

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A Saturday evening candlelight vigil was held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park for the Pahrump teen who died following a dirt bike crash earlier this month.

Authorities said Ethan Osterman, 15, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision with a vehicle on Saturday evening, Nov. 16.

Osterman was a freshman at Pahrump Valley High School.

The crash occurred in the area of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Cash Avenue, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Osterman was transported to University Medical Center Trauma in Las Vegas, where he died the following day, Nov. 17.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and staff expressed gratitude to an off-duty EMT who stopped and provided emergency medical care until Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews arrived on the scene.

Circumstances leading to the exact cause of the crash have not been released by investigators.

