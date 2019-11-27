Candlelight vigil: Pahrump community remembers crash victim

A Saturday evening candlelight vigil was held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park for the Pahrump teen who died following a dirt bike crash earlier this month.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A candlelit shrine bearing Ethan Osterman’s image was created for Saturday’s vigil at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. His death prompted an outpouring of grief throughout the Pahrump community.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Several dozen friends and classmates attended a special candlelight vigil Nov. 23 for Ethan Osterman, 15, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a dirt bike crash that occurred on Nov. 16, in the area of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Cash Avenue. Osterman was a ninth-grade student at Pahrump Valley High School, the school district reported.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Those who attended the candlelight vigil remembered the good times they shared with Osterman, who died of injuries he received in a dirt bike crash earlier this month in Pahrump.

A Saturday evening candlelight vigil was held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park for the Pahrump teen who died following a dirt bike crash earlier this month.

Authorities said Ethan Osterman, 15, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision with a vehicle on Saturday evening, Nov. 16.

Osterman was a freshman at Pahrump Valley High School.

The crash occurred in the area of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Cash Avenue, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Osterman was transported to University Medical Center Trauma in Las Vegas, where he died the following day, Nov. 17.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and staff expressed gratitude to an off-duty EMT who stopped and provided emergency medical care until Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews arrived on the scene.

Circumstances leading to the exact cause of the crash have not been released by investigators.