Canines to compete at Petrack Park in Pahrump

The Pahrump Valley Obedience Club is set to host its 11th Annual Obedience and Rally Trials in Pahrump.
Canines and their owners will fight for ribbons, trophies and other prizes, along with American Kennel Club titles, at Petrack Park, near the corner of Basin Avenue and Highway 160. The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. on Friday (today).
The second day of competition will stretch through Saturday and Sunday, with the same start and end times.
More information can be found at pvobedienceclub.com or at pvobedienceclub@yahoo.com
