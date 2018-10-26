Canines to compete at Petrack Park in Pahrump

The Pahrump Valley Obedience Club is set to host its 11th Annual Obedience and Rally Trials in Pahrump.

Mary Foley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tynia Dickson (left), new director of dog training and chief steward for the Pahrump Valley Obedience Club, Arthur Bell (center), owner of Levi (front), stand next to Curt Curtis, a judge for the 10th Annual Obedience & Rally Trials. The event is back for another year starting at 8 a.m. and running through 6 p.m. on Friday, then again during the same hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Mary Foley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Elvis Whittle (front) is a 21-month-old great Dane, owners Wendy and Dax Whittle, members of the Pahrump Valley Obedience Club PVOC, dressed for a Halloween costume contest for the 10th Annual Obedience and Rally Trials at Petrack Park on Oct. 28, 2017. Dax Whittle is in the background. The three-day event was presented by the PVOC from Oct. 27-29 in 2017.

Canines and their owners will fight for ribbons, trophies and other prizes, along with American Kennel Club titles, at Petrack Park, near the corner of Basin Avenue and Highway 160. The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. on Friday (today).

The second day of competition will stretch through Saturday and Sunday, with the same start and end times.

More information can be found at pvobedienceclub.com or at pvobedienceclub@yahoo.com

