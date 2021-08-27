Cannabis Compliance Board suspends Pahrump cultivation facility’s license

Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board voted to issue a summary suspension of a Pahrump cultivation facility’s license during an emergency meeting on Thursday.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo

The board, during an emergency meeting, unanimously voted to summarily suspend Pahrump’s Green Cross of America Inc.’s cultivation license until it comes into compliance.

The board cited “a present threat to public health and safety” as the reason for the action in a Friday press release.

According to the release, board agents visited the Pahrump facility on Wednesday and found 100 untagged mature cannabis plants and over 300 immature cannabis plants (clones) also not tracked in the state’s see-to-sale tracking system.

The board stated that mature plants must be tagged and tracked in the seed-to-sale inventory tracking system. Immature cannabis plants don’t have to be tagged, but they must be tracked, the board states.

Agents also noted that there were security and other significant deficiencies at the facility.

The summary suspension will be lifted if Green Cross of America submits a plan of correction to the board and takes all necessary corrective actions for approval within 10 business days, according to the board.