CASA Roaring 20s in Pahrump should be the ‘cat’s meow’

Friday, Aug. 24 is set to be the “bee’s knees” when Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates hosts its Roaring 20s Quarter Auction and residents hoping to get in on all the fun should act fast, as there are only a few tickets left to what is expected to be quite a “darb” event.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Fifth Judicial District Court Department-2 Judge, the Honorable Robert W. Lane, center, is flanked by newly sworn CASA volunteers on Nov. 6, 2017. CASA trains volunteers to become allies for abused and neglected children within in the community. Many of the children receive little or no support from the foster care and child welfare system.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times CASA fundraisers are regularly attended by large crowds of supporters, such as the group shown attending the organization's luau event in this 2017 file photo. Organizers of the upcoming Roaring 20s Quarter Auction are looking forward to another packed event on August 24.

Samantha Clemens/Las Vegas Review-Journal An example of 1920s attire is shown as participants gather for a Roaring 20s party held in Southern Nevada earlier this decade. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman was among those attending the 2012 event.

“Pioneer Territory CASA has again put the ‘fun’ in fundraiser!” a news release issued by the nonprofit announced. “Be a supporter of PT CASA by attending the event on Friday, Aug. 24 for an exciting evening at the Roaring 20s Quarter Auction. The fun begins at 6 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget. Ticket prices are only $25 per person but the fun is priceless and it benefits our most vulnerable community members, our children in the foster care system.”

CASA is an organization dedicated to recruiting, training and supporting volunteers who are willing to give of themselves to benefit children in foster care. These court-appointed special advocates are a voice for abused and neglected youth and their main goal is to help ensure those children can thrive in safe, permanent homes.

As a nonprofit, CASA relies heavily on the generosity of the communities it serves. Donations and monies generated through fundraisers such as the Roaring 20s Quarter Auction are the lifeblood of the organization and without that support, CASA could not have the incredible impact that it does every day.

All those who attend the upcoming fundraiser will be able to enjoy an evening of fun and socialization while also knowing they are playing a vital role in keeping CASA running strong. For those who may not be able to fit the event into their schedules, donations are always accepted and additional items to boost the quarter auction would be welcome.

The Roaring 20s Quarter Auction is already set to feature nearly 100 prizes, all of which were donated to CASA in order to help bring in as much funding as possible. For the price of admission, attendees will be assigned a numbered bidding paddle and a ball with the same number on it. All the balls will be placed into a raffle drum where they will be pulled from for every auction item.

The bidding starts with the auctioneer announcing the bidding price for a specific item, between 25 cents and 75 cents. Participants wishing to win that item then deposit the required number of quarters in the jar in the center of their table and raise their paddle. An optional “all-in” sticker can be purchased for $50, giving the attendee the ability to bid on all items without paying quarters toward the bidding, though they must still raise their paddle to win.

The person whose number is drawn from the drum takes homes the prize. However, if the person whose number is drawn does not have their paddle in the air, they do not get to claim the prize and another number will be selected. “The quarter auction will move quickly so everyone must be on their toes to ensure that they don’t miss anything important!” the auction rule sheet states. Once the prize has been claimed, the numbered ball will be returned to the drum and the next item will be brought up for bid.

“We are excited to host our Roaring 20s event and want everyone to come out and have a great time with us while supporting this amazingly valuable organization,” CASA Executive Director Willi Baer encouraged. “Bring lots of quarters!”

Ticket information can be obtained by calling 775-505-2272 and leaving a message. For more information about how to become a supporter or volunteer for CASA call Baer at 775-513-9514.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com