91°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Casino gaming floors found most complying with masks

Staff Report
July 8, 2020 - 10:43 am
 

The state Division of Industrial Relations Occupation Safety and Health Administration is conducting ongoing field observations and inspections at establishments where patrons congregate for longer periods of time, which can lead to a heightened risk of spreading COVID-19.

Since a directive from the governor went into effect June 26, approximately 84% of businesses in northern Nevada and 66% of businesses in southern Nevada were in compliance on the date of the initial observation. The Division has conducted 921 initial field observations at large and small establishments including grocery, home improvement and clothing stores, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, bars and restaurant lounges, casino hotel gaming floors and pools.

On July 3, officials visited casino hotel pools, a water park, bars, and gaming floors and found a statewide compliance rate of 76%, 82% in northern Nevada and 75% in the south. The surveys concluded that 80% of casino hotel gaming floors and bars were in compliance, 40% of casino hotel pools were in compliance and the water park visited was not in compliance.

If noncompliance is found during an initial observation, the business is provided a written notice and request for voluntary compliance, and a follow-up visit by Nevada OSHA officials will be conducted. If a violation is found during the follow-up visit, a notice of citation and penalty will be issued. The maximum penalty of $134,940 can be assessed to an employer that willfully violates the provisions of the directive. In addition, a notice will be provided to the business indicating that in the event of future noncompliance, the administrator may issue an order requiring the business to cease all activity at the business location during this state of emergency until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply with the requirements.

Nevada OSHA has received more than 1,000 COVID-19 safety-related complaints since mid-March. Since the face covering mandate went into effect, complaint volume received by the established hotlines has increased significantly. Additional staff has been assigned to help assist with these call volumes.

Due to high call volumes, employees are encouraged to file complaints online at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Part of the IGI’s work includes analyzing the U.S. gaming market’s structure t ...
UNLV institute to study effects of sports wagering
Staff Report

As more states consider legalizing online gambling and sports wagering, legislators and regulators face many unanswered questions about the potential impacts.

Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
Progressives win majority on state Democratic board
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nine of 14 contested seats went to progressives when the Nevada State Democratic Party elected members to at-large positions on the state party’s executive board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cody Smith, 33, of Round Mountain, allegedly had sexual int ...
Investigation leads to lewdness arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a minor, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Getty Images The Justice Department, in a new legal brief, argues Obamacare in its entirety be ...
Trump administration urges Supreme Court to end ACA
Staff Report

The Trump administration recently urged the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, pushing forward with its attack on the health care law as millions of newly jobless Americans might come to depend on its coverage, according to Politico.

Getty Images When testing centers closed May 15 because of the pandemic, the statewide vendor ...
Sisolak regulation eases teacher hiring problems
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation at the request of the Nevada Department of Education that eliminates potential gaps in teacher hiring and licensure renewals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency regulation went in effect on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Getty Images In consideration of the health and well-being of the graduates, their families an ...
More than 13,000 graduate from NSHE schools
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s seven degree-granting institutions graduated more than 13,000 students this spring with doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees along with numerous training certificates.

Getty Images Nearly 460,000 people will benefit as Nevada became the 19th state to implement t ...
Pilot program allows SNAP recipients to buy food online
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Nevada’s request to participate in a program allowing residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to puchase food online through select retailers.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Nevada is home to more than 150 plant s ...
Rescheduled workshops will discuss fate of rare wildflower
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Forestry is pleased to announce that it has rescheduled two planned workshops, one in Tonopah and one in Carson City, regarding the status of Nevada’s rare Tiehm buckwheat species. Both workshops were previously canceled and postponed in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 health response.

Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Wal ...
Nye sees jump in COVID-19 numbers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County reported a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, with Pahrump carrying the majority of the new cases.