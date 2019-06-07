Casting director looking for game show contestants from area

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Casting Director Jane Livshin is looking for local, "fun, smiley, and happy people," to appear on the "Catch 21," game show, preparing to shoot in Las Vegas beginning next month, through August. Potential contestants must be at least 18 years of age by July 1st 2019.

There’s a casting call at present for those who wouldn’t mind winning up to $25,000 while appearing on a nationally televised game show.

That show, according to 15-year Casting Director Jane Livshin, is called “Catch 21,” and it airs on the Game Show Network.

Livshin said the show aired for roughly four season before going on hiatus, but now it’s back, and scheduled to shoot in Las Vegas beginning next month.

“Our shoot dates are going to be July 22nd through August 8th, but that can change,” Livshin said. “We are looking for people with big personalities and very outgoing. We want fun, smiley, and happy people that would obviously love to win some money.”

Among a few of the qualifications to appear on the show, Livshin noted that potential contestants must be at least 18 years of age by July 1, 2019 and available to film in Las Vegas in July or August.

“Ideally, we would like to have someone with a little more life experience, but that doesn’t mean we will disfavor someone who is at least 18 or 19,” she said. “We are looking for anyone from 18 through their 70’s, and we are totally open to everyone and anyone, from all kinds of backgrounds, and all different ethnicities. Again, we are looking for people who have a really good vibe, and super great energy, who wants to try to win some money.”

Playing the game

Regarding exactly how the Catch 21 game show is played, Livshin spoke of three separate elements, one of which includes the card game Blackjack, where it proceeds in different rounds, while unsuccessful players get eliminated in each round.

“There is some light trivia, so people will be asked questions and then they get their cards, which is where the blackjack element comes into play,” she said. “The contestants are trying to obviously get 21, and they are also trying to make sure that the other players don’t get 21, so with that, they can win some money. In essence, you have to get the question right, and once you do, you get a card and you keep on going up to try to get to 21, where you can win money each time.”

Last person standing

Once the contest is down to one person, Livshin said the player can possibly stand to win big money.

“At the end, it’s just you, and that’s where you get three different decks and if you can get 21 in each deck you can win up to $25,000, and that’s pretty much the condensed version of how the show works,” she said.

Introduce yourself

For those interested in applying to be a contestant, Livshin said the process is simple.

“All they have to do is email castingcatch21@gmail.com,” she advised. “They can send us some basic info about themselves, along with a photo of themselves and a little blurb about themselves on why they should be chosen to be on the show, and then we will contact them,” Livshin said. “Once we contact them, we will then see if they would be a good fit. We will ask them some trivia questions and just go from there. If anyone is interested, they should not wait and definitely apply as soon as possible. If a whole family wants to apply to appear on the show, that would be great as well.”

Additionally, Livshin said Catch 21 attracted a fair amount of viewers before going on hiatus.

“It was a really good show when it was on and it did really well, and thankfully they are bringing it back and we are super excited,” she said. “It’s different from other shows out there because there are these different components. It’s not just trivia, but you also have the gambling elements. That makes it very unique and not the typical game show.”

