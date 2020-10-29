57°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Cattlemen seeking teacher of the year nominations

Staff Report
October 29, 2020 - 3:08 pm
 
Updated October 29, 2020 - 5:38 pm

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has started their annual quest for teacher of the year candidates and are asking for help in soliciting nominations from school principals and fellow teachers. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 1.

The nominee must be an elementary, junior high or high school teacher who incorporates agriculture into their regular curriculum. For example, a teacher who teaches a one-week segment on agriculture and its importance to Nevada would qualify.

Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected for the award. Nominations must include a completed NCA Teacher of the Year application form and an attached outline of the nominee’s curriculum that has integrated a unit about agriculture.

The winner of this award will receive a $1,000 stipend to use on school supplies, donated by the Nevada Agriculture Foundation. The award recipient will also be recognized on the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association webpage and in their Sage Signals publication.

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association believes the future of ranching lies in the education of the generations to come, as new and innovative methods of sustainability are explored.

Nominations may be submitted by email to nca@nevadabeef.org with “2020 Teacher of the Year Nomination” in the subject line; forms may be faxed to 775-738-5208; or sent by mail to Teacher of the Year Nomination, c/o Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, P.O. Box 310, Elko, NV 89803.

For further information on the award, call 775-738-9214 or e-mail nca@nevadabeef.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Several events are planned throughout Pahrump on Halloween.
Halloween events abound in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Several local individuals and organizations including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a special two-day Halloween celebration.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Steve Radley, 73, of Pahrump, signs a banner during the Co ...
Friday declared a day to remember nuke workers
Staff Report

Cold War Patriots will host a virtual 12th Annual Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance on Friday, Oct. 30. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing any time. The celebration recognizes the men and women who worked in the U.S. nuclear weapons and uranium industries and honors those who are no longer with us.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioners have directed staff to bring forwar ...
Nye County floats possibility of balloon ordinance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whether finding them fascinating or frightening, everyone seems to have an opinion on hot air balloons and for several Pahrump locals, they have recently become a big problem.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. ( ...
Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada, a proclamation that recognizes the Paiutes, Shoshone and Washoe nations as early inhabitants of the Great Basin and reiterates the state’s commitment to close the equity gap between indigenous people and the larger population.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Attorneys general oppose limits on foreign students
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday he joined 22 state attorneys general in opposing efforts by the Trump administration to severely restrict the amount of time international students are allowed to stay in the United States.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Evan and Molly Thompson pose for a photo a ...
Last Bottle House resident passes
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Evan Thompson III, the last person to have actually lived in the Tom Kelly Bottle House in Rhyolite, passed away Oct. 2 at the age of 83. Most of the information in this article comes from an interview I conducted with him some five years ago.

Getty Images The Open Enrollment Period for 2021 insurance plans runs from Nov. 1, 2020 throug ...
Deal brings vision plans to Nevada Health Link
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Wednesday announced a partnership with VSP Individual Vision Plans, an offering of VSP Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company.

Getty Images A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth face mask, and a costume mask sh ...
Health district offers tips for a safe Halloween
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Traditional Halloween activities can be unsafe during a pandemic, and the Southern Nevada Health District is issuing tips to help plan for a safer and healthier Halloween.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Each owl in the study by Nevada National Security Site biol ...
NNSS biologists in running for major national award
Staff Report

A submission by NNSS biologists Derek Hall and Jeanette Perry titled “Burrowing Owl and Winter Raptor Monitoring on the Nevada National Security Site” has been named one of three finalists for the Council for the Conservation of Migratory Birds’ Presidential Awards.