Cattlemen seeking teacher of the year nominations

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has started their annual quest for teacher of the year candidates and are asking for help in soliciting nominations from school principals and fellow teachers. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 1.

Getty Images Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected for the award. Nominations must include a completed NCA Teacher of the Year application form and an attached outline of the nominee’s curriculum that has integrated a unit about agriculture.

The nominee must be an elementary, junior high or high school teacher who incorporates agriculture into their regular curriculum. For example, a teacher who teaches a one-week segment on agriculture and its importance to Nevada would qualify.

The winner of this award will receive a $1,000 stipend to use on school supplies, donated by the Nevada Agriculture Foundation. The award recipient will also be recognized on the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association webpage and in their Sage Signals publication.

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association believes the future of ranching lies in the education of the generations to come, as new and innovative methods of sustainability are explored.

Nominations may be submitted by email to nca@nevadabeef.org with “2020 Teacher of the Year Nomination” in the subject line; forms may be faxed to 775-738-5208; or sent by mail to Teacher of the Year Nomination, c/o Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, P.O. Box 310, Elko, NV 89803.

For further information on the award, call 775-738-9214 or e-mail nca@nevadabeef.org.