84°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

CDC finds 3-month immunity following COVID-19 infection

Staff Report
August 24, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has for the first time acknowledged a defined immunity period for people who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection, information included as part of broader advice about quarantining that was updated earlier this month.

Prior research has shown antibodies from recovered patients will fade over the course of a few months, but federal scientists had not previously said what that means for immunity. Now, the CDC’s updated guidance states that a person who has recovered from COVID-19 likely will be safe from reinfection for three months.

The CDC previously recommended that someone recovered from a COVID-19 infection doesn’t need to be tested again for three months so long as that person is asymptomatic but that any correlation to immunity was still unknown.

According to the agency, people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine for 14 days, except people who have had COVID-19 within the past three months.

“People who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months as long as they do not develop symptoms again. People who develop symptoms again within three months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms,” the CDC said.

The CDC defines close contact as being within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more, providing care at home to someone with COVID-19, having direct physical contact with a person with COVID-19, sharing eating or drinking utensils or having a COVID-19 patient sneeze, cough or otherwise get respiratory droplets on another person.

Quarantine is defined as staying home for 14 days after the last contact with someone who has COVID-19 while watching for symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those in quarantine should stay away from others as much as possible, especially people who are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.

CDC recommendations include staying home for 14 days after contact even if you test negative for the virus and feel healthy, as symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure.

A CDC spokesman clarified that while it is unlikely someone will get reinfected or infect others during the three-month period, “it’s important these individuals continue to social distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene until scientists know more about long-term immunity against COVID.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Renamed the Internet Crime Complaint Center in 2002, the IC3 logged its 5-million ...
Complaint center for internet crime marks 20th anniversary
Staff Report

Recognizing the need to collect and assess information on cybercrime, the FBI started the Internet Fraud Complaint Center in May 2000 as a pilot project with the National White Collar Crime Center.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows students exiting a bus at the s ...
Nye County students return to classes Monday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In just three days’ time, Nye County students will be returning to class but the 2020-2021 school year will be anything but usual, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to wreak havoc on communities all across America.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Congressional District 4 Republican nominee Jim Marc ...
Nye Republicans gather for MAGA Meetup
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 presidential election is in full swing and the Trump Victory team is hard at work drumming up support for the re-election of President Donald Trump, hosting a series of MAGA Meetup events throughout Nevada over the last week, with several more planned for next week as well.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Thursday, Aug. 20 shows a portion of Savoy ...
Nye County moves to restart chip seal program
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been several years since Nye County has seen any new chip seal laid down on its roadways but the county is now ready to revive that program, with the 2020 chip seal list approved by the Nye County Commission at its Tuesday, Aug. 18 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Defendant Eric Garcia accepted a plea agreement from Nye Co ...
Child sexual assault defendant accepts plea agreement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One of the four individuals arrested on sexual abuse charges relating to minors, has accepted a plea deal with Nye County prosecutors.

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal The front entrance at the Pahrump Valley Winery is seen o ...
Pahrump Valley Winery’s conditional license revoked
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Winery has been without a retail liquor license from Nye County for the past several weeks. And Nye County’s liquor board pulled the plug completely during an Aug. 18 meeting that went on for over five hours.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joe McGill successfully d ...
Mask dispute escalates to ‘trespassing’ from Smith’s
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man refusing to wear a facial covering upon entering Smith’s Food and Drug Store was promptly “trespassed” from the retailer by a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy in early August, according to the sheriff’s office.

 
Pahrump bars to remain closed
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Bars, taverns, distilleries and other alcohol-serving establishments will stay closed at least two more weeks in Clark County, the state’s COVID-19 mitigation task force decided Thursday.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Racers glide along the desert floor, on a ...
Beatty Watching Post-Race Road Conditions
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For years, the main concern of Beatty residents regarding off-road racing in the area has been the effects of racing on the off-highway roads in the area, and it is fresh in locals’ minds because of Best in the Desert’s “Vegas to Reno” race, in mid-August.