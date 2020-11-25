41°F
CDC issues guidelines for safer Thanksgiving

Staff Report
November 24, 2020 - 5:23 pm
 
James Gathany/CDC file If you are considering traveling for Thanksgiving, the CDC has important questions to ask yourself and your loved ones beforehand. These questions can help you decide what is best for you and your family.

More than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over a seven-day period in November.

As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.

Travel might increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.

If you are considering traveling for Thanksgiving, the CDC has important questions to ask yourself and your loved ones beforehand. These questions can help you decide what is best for you and your family.

Are you, someone in your household or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19? Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.

Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites. Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel.

During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with? Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult? Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?

If the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” consider making other plans, such as hosting a virtual gathering or delaying your travel. It’s important to talk with the people you live with and your family and friends about the risks of traveling for Thanksgiving.

If you do travel, the CDC suggests checking travel restrictions before leaving; getting a flu shot; wear a mask in public settings, on public transportation and when around people you do not live with; stay at least 6 feet apart from anyone who does not live with you.

But celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving. If you choose to attend a gathering, there are ways to make your celebration safer, such as bringing your own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils; wearing a mask and safely storing it while eating and drinking; avoiding going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.

The CDC suggests using single-use options, such as salad dressing and condiment packets and disposable items such as food containers, plates, and utensils.

Those having guests to their homes should be sure that people follow basic steps that everyone can take to make Thanksgiving safer, the CDC said in a statement. These steps include having a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community, limiting the number of guests, having conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and items between uses.

If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.

If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, such as plastic utensils.

The advice includes considering other Thanksgiving activities, from hosting a virtual holiday meal or having people share recipes and show the dishes they prepare to safely preparing traditional dishes and delivering them to family and neighbors in a way that does not involve contact with others.

Traditional Thanksgiving activities, such as writing down things you are grateful for and sharing with your friends and family, is a safe way to mark the holiday.

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Wal ...
Nevada sees record jump in COVID-19 cases
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada reported over 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday as travel ramps up across the country during the holiday season.

Leah Straka
Child porn suspect arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was arrested following a child porn investigation.

Daniel Dalmas
Pahrump man faces animal abuse charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and animal control officers are investigating two reports of alleged animal abuse.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows volunteers preparing food for the Comm ...
Community Thanksgiving event offering free holiday meals
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day and for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, it’s going to be a busy one as the committee prepares, packages and distributes hundreds of free Thanksgiving dinners, complete with traditional turkey and tasty trimmings.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County volunteer Janet Rogers and notary Tina Bond-Kugl ...
Recall effort comes to a close in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

November is coming to a rapid close and with its December 3 deadline looming, Battle Born Patriots is wrapping up its effort aimed at recalling Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

Getty Images SAGE is designed to put Nevada’s small technology-based businesses on the path ...
GOED project will connect tech firms to grant programs
Staff Report

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has expanded a program statewide through Nevada’s two universities to help technology entrepreneurs earn federal grant funding to support early-stage development of their businesses or innovations.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, J. Brin Gibson shak ...
Sisolak taps Gibson for Gaming Control Board
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced the appointment of J. Brin Gibson to the Gaming Control Board and designated him to serve as the new chair and executive director. Gibson will fill a vacancy left after the departure of Sandra Douglass Morgan and took over as of Nov. 18.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool State Treasurer Zach Conine discusses measures to he ...
More than $28 milllion in unclaimed property returned
Staff Report

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced the return of more than $28.5 million in unclaimed property to Nevadans by the Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property Division.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Circa owner Derek Stevens checks on a craps table shortl ...
Gaming win down by double-digit percentages for 8th straight month
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gaming Control Board numbers show Southern Nevada casinos faring worse than their northern counterparts with significant declines on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

Getty Images Shopping online is one of several suggestions by the Red Cross to stay safe from C ...
Red Cross offers tips for safe holiday season
Staff Report

Thanksgiving promises to be different this year from any other, and the American Red Cross reminds everyone to include important safety ingredients as part of holiday activities.