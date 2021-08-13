98°F
Census: Nevada ranks high in diversity, Hispanics fuel growth

By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 13, 2021 - 11:19 am
 
A county map of the United States and Puerto Rico shows percentage change in population from 2010 to 2020.

An increase in the number of Hispanic residents spurred growth in Nevada over the past decade, as the state’s white population fell.

That’s according to new Census Bureau data released on Thursday, documenting the results of the nation’s decennial headcount that took place last year.

Nevada’s largest population remains white, non-Hispanic people. However, they now make up less than half the state’s residents, falling from 54.1 percent to 45.9 percent between 2010 and 2020.

Meanwhile, the state’s Hispanic numbers grew by more than 170,000. That group now makes up 28.7 percent of the statewide population, remaining the second-largest group.

Clark County, home to Las Vegas and more than two-thirds of all Nevadans, gained more than 314,000 residents. It also had the largest relative population growth, 16.1 percent, of any county. The county’s population is now more than 2.2 million.

The growth will affect a wide range of things, such as home prices, water use and demand for public services, said Stephen Miller, a professor of economics at UNLV Center for Business and Economic Research.

“The general rule here in Nevada has been that the population growth generates a need for more services that outpaces the tax growth, so there’s a gap that opens up,” he said.

In Northern Nevada, Washoe County saw growth of about 15.4 percent, adding more than 65,000 residents. Its population was about 486,000.

Overall, the state’s population grew from 2.7 million to 3.1 million people over the decade. While it wasn’t enough to garner another U.S. House seat, Miller said Nevada will receive other benefits.

“Because certain federal programs and grants are tied to population, you get a slightly larger piece of the pie,” he said.

Growth wasn’t seen everywhere in the Silver State, however.

The state’s seven least-populated counties all saw a decrease in residents. Esmeralda, Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, Mineral, Pershing and White Pine counties make up a little more than 1 percent of the state’s population.

Nevada’s diversity recognized

Nevada was also one of the most diverse states in the nation, according to Census officials.

Officials determined that using a diversity index, a metric measuring the probability that two people chosen at random will be from different racial and ethnic groups.

Nevada’s score was 68.8 percent, compared with the national average of 61.1 percent. The state ranked third, behind Hawaii and California.

In addition to Hispanic residents, Nevada saw major gains in other racial minority groups.

Non-Hispanic Black and Asian American populations both increased by about 40 percent. The state’s multiracial population more than doubled, from about 79,000 to close to 167,000.

Another diversity measure also ranked Nevada near the top.

Known as a diffusion score, it measures the percentage of a state’s population that is not in the three largest racial or ethnic groups.

Nevada’s score was 16 percent. Only Hawaii, Alaska and Oklahoma had higher scores.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Veterans Memorial was filled with area residents ...
Purple Heart Day marked with solemn ceremony in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Without the courageous men and women who have stepped up to serve in the U.S. armed forces, both those who have fought battles and those who have supported the ones on the front lines, the United States would not be what it is today.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Maddy Boruchowitz Parent: David & Stephanie Boruchowi ...
Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to Saddle West
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Six talented young women are vying to take home the Miss Pahrump Pageant crown this year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Logan Gernet, Valley Electric Association’s Vice Presiden ...
Regional wildfires impacting Valley’s power supply
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Valley Electric Association’s Vice President of Engineering, Operations, and Power Supply, Logan Gernet has previously worked at several different utility companies over the years.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Northbound Blagg Road was shut down for more than two hours ...
Commercial truck drops its load onto Highway 372
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No injuries were reported after the driver of a Pahrump Valley Disposal truck spilled its load while trying to negotiate the roundabout at Highway 372 at Blagg Road, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Opposition to solar continues by Beatty board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Late Tuesday night, Aug. 10, the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department was paged out for a structure fire near U.S. Highway 95 mile marker 62.

Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on N ...
Viva Gold takes additional stake in Tonopah Gold Project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Viva Gold staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project on the Walker Lane mineral trend near Tonopah, according to a press release.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, ...
VA healthcare website gets an update
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System launched its new website on Wednesday to improve the experience of users.