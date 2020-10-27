47°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Chamber to host two candidate nights

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 27, 2020 - 12:51 am
 

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting multiple sessions of its Zoom Candidates Forum, in what the chamber is calling a “nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial event.”

The first round of events takes off on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and includes multiple candidates from state and county races: justice of the Nevada Supreme Court – Seat B & Seat D; State Assembly – District 32; State Assembly – District 36; Nye County Commissioner – District 2; and Nye County Treasurer.

The Tuesday event is set to wrap up at 7 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/…/WN_kA_esh7ERh2PO52Zj3124Q

The events pick up again on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.

Candidates for the Thursday session include the Court of Appeals – Department 3; District Court – District 5 (Department 1 & 2); State Senate – District 19; Nye County Commissioner – District 3; and Justice of The Peace – Department 2.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard "Dick" Gardner passed ...
Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner dies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Monday, Oct. 26 Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner died, leaving not just a vacant seat for the board come 2021, but a community mourning the loss of one of its own as well.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Kathleen Sebelius, former secretary of Health and Human Se ...
Former Health and Human Services secretary speaks about rural health care
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Kathleen Sebelius, former secretary of Health and Human Services and Kansas Governor, speaks with the Pahrump Valley Times. Sebelius touched on rural health care, the Affordable Care Act and the impending vote on Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County School District Southern District ...
Multiple schools in Pahrump affected by COVID-19
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Multiple schools have had staff members test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Pahrump Valley High School also announced that someone at the school has tested positive in a letter to families on its website.

This July 22, 2020, file photo shows COVID-19 curbside testing supplies at the UNLV Medicine cu ...
State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For the first time since Aug. 14, more than 1,000 new cases were reported in Nevada on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Getty Images
USDA works to expand rural broadband
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now accepting applications for funding to provide broadband service in undeserved rural areas. Broadband service is the speed of your internet. This new grant will be available in the year 2021 under the Community Connect Grant program.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Tuatara comes to the finish line on highway 160
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The motor of the now record-breaking SSC Tuatara wound down to its final stop along Highway 160, near Tecopa Road, on Oct. 10.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sherrif's Office responds after a helicopte ...
Helicopter crashes into Lake Spring Mountain
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following the crash of a helicopter in a lake at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club just after 10 a.m., on Friday morning, Oct. 16.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County approved a request to waive nine months of quarte ...
Nye County waives brothel licensing fees, rejects same request for pot industry
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the face of COVID-19, many businesses in Nye County have seen negative impacts and have been struggling to keep afloat as the pandemic continues to hold sway over government mandated restriction. In a lot of cases, those businesses have been able to turn to federal, state and local programs for assistance but not so for the brothel and marijuana industries, which are barred from utilizing a majority, if not all, of the available programs.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The planned project will update and renovate ski area infr ...
Impact statement for Lee Canyon plans now available
Staff Report

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Oct. 9 published the Notice of Availability of the final Lee Canyon Master Development Plan Phase I Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day review period.

Getty Images Recent data released by Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Ser ...
Nursing home group warns of another COVID-19 spike
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, released a report today showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike of increasing new COVID-19 cases because of the community spread among the general population.