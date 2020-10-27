Chamber to host two candidate nights

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting multiple sessions of its Zoom Candidates Forum, in what the chamber is calling a “nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial event.”

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times

The first round of events takes off on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and includes multiple candidates from state and county races: justice of the Nevada Supreme Court – Seat B & Seat D; State Assembly – District 32; State Assembly – District 36; Nye County Commissioner – District 2; and Nye County Treasurer.

The Tuesday event is set to wrap up at 7 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/…/WN_kA_esh7ERh2PO52Zj3124Q

The events pick up again on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.

Candidates for the Thursday session include the Court of Appeals – Department 3; District Court – District 5 (Department 1 & 2); State Senate – District 19; Nye County Commissioner – District 3; and Justice of The Peace – Department 2.