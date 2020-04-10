50°F
News

Children’s foundation continues serving families in Nye

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 9, 2020 - 9:15 pm
 

Touching the lives of some of the most vulnerable residents in Southern Nevada, including the homeless, those in foster care and those living just above the poverty level, the Sunrise Children’s Foundation is working diligently to ensure parents and children still have access to essential supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Food, baby formula, diapers, wipes and other essential infant and toddler supplies and WIC nutrition benefits and subsidies continue to reach those who need them most because SCF management assessed how to stay connected virtually with its thousands of families from the first day schools were closed.

The foundation’s moves have allowed more than 145 staff members in Clark and Nye counties the ability to administer early education services remotely.

“Our Early Head Start, NV Ready, Nevada Home Visiting and Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters will not be falling behind on their important pre-K education activities.” said Tiffany Alston, SCF’s newly appointed director of programs.

In Nye County, the early childhood program that SCF offers is what’s known as the HIPPY (Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters) program for parents or caregivers of children ages 2 to 5.

The HIPPY program in Nye is currently enrolling families for the 2020-2021 school year.

For more information or those interested in enrolling, email the Nye program coordinator Terri Meehan at terri@sunrisechildren.org

Sunrise Children’s Foundation’s mission is helping children to fulfill their potential of safe, healthy and educated lives through three main programs: Early Head Start, Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters, and Women, Infants, and Children, a special supplemental nutrition program.

Founded in 1993, SCF employs approximately 190 individuals and touches the lives of more than 150,000 children and families annually.

