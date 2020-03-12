69°F
Chili Cook-Off returns to Petrack Park

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
March 12, 2020 - 2:30 pm
 

The Silver State Chili Cook-off is returning to Pahrump.

The eighth annual chili event is set to attract people all over Pahrump and beyond.

The cook-off is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Petrack Park and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

The event will feature a contest between expert chili makers and another for amateurs.

Organizer Ron Frazier said the event is a go on Thursday, where several events were being canceled over the new coronavirus outbreak.

Frazier said a few of the cooks had contacted him about the potential cancellation of the event. But it’s still on.

The event will include chili, vendors, a car show, entertainment and other offerings. In addition, the event will have an auction, games, a horseshoe tournament and food and drinks.

The proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the Nevada Outreach Training Organization’s No to Abuse program, which operates in Pahrump.

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com On Twitter @pvtimes

