Chili Cook-Off returns to Petrack Park

The Silver State Chili Cook-off is returning to Pahrump.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Ken Hook, of Corona, California, prepares his People's Choice chili in his booth at the Nevada State Chili Cook-off at Petrack Park in Pahrump Sunday, March 17, 2019. The 2020 event return returns on Saturday.

The eighth annual chili event is set to attract people all over Pahrump and beyond.

The cook-off is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Petrack Park and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.

The event will feature a contest between expert chili makers and another for amateurs.

Organizer Ron Frazier said the event is a go on Thursday, where several events were being canceled over the new coronavirus outbreak.

Frazier said a few of the cooks had contacted him about the potential cancellation of the event. But it’s still on.

The event will include chili, vendors, a car show, entertainment and other offerings. In addition, the event will have an auction, games, a horseshoe tournament and food and drinks.

The proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the Nevada Outreach Training Organization’s No to Abuse program, which operates in Pahrump.

