Chili Cook-Off returns to Petrack Park
The Silver State Chili Cook-off is returning to Pahrump.
The eighth annual chili event is set to attract people all over Pahrump and beyond.
The cook-off is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Petrack Park and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.
The event will feature a contest between expert chili makers and another for amateurs.
Organizer Ron Frazier said the event is a go on Thursday, where several events were being canceled over the new coronavirus outbreak.
Frazier said a few of the cooks had contacted him about the potential cancellation of the event. But it’s still on.
The event will include chili, vendors, a car show, entertainment and other offerings. In addition, the event will have an auction, games, a horseshoe tournament and food and drinks.
The proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the Nevada Outreach Training Organization’s No to Abuse program, which operates in Pahrump.
