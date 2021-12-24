42°F
Christmas Land entertains families in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 24, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A local family is seen posing inside a sleigh with Santa, Mrs. Claus and an animated Christmas tree during the 2nd Annual Ferris Family Christmas Land.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Foamy bits of fluffy "snow" float through the air around one young Christmas Land attendee.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Shelley Fisher, Laraine Babbitt and Carmen Murzyn, who played carolers on the opening night of the Ferris Family Christmas Land.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus is pictured speaking with a youngster at Christmas Land on Sunday, Dec. 19.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Christmas tree lane was a popular photo spot for those attending opening night of the Ferris Family Christmas Land.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A young girl hurls a snowball at the Abominable Snowman while Cindy Lou Who and Max the dog look on.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa and the missus are seen taking photos with a local family, the youngest of which was experiencing his very first Christmas.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Children were not the only ones reveling in all of the holiday wonder at Christmas Land, with adults enjoying the activities as well.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Packed into the sleigh, a Pahrump family captures some photos for future Christmas memories.

Christmas Eve will be the last chance for local families to revel in the Christmas festivities at the Ferris Family Christmas Land.

The 2nd annual event opened Sunday and has its final run from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. tonight.

The Ferris Family Christmas Land got its start in 2020 when the family noticed how little there was for people, particularly children, to do during the holiday season and decided to open their own yard to the community.

Toni Ferris and her husband Mike Ferris, along with their daughters Missy Serio and Beth Serio, weren’t sure what kind of response they might receive for their first-time event but the results were incredible. An estimated 800 to 900 people showed up over the course of roughly week-long Christmas Land.

With such success in their first year, the Ferris family was enthusiastic about turning Christmas Land into an annual traditional and they set out to make this year’s event even bigger and better. After months of preparation, Christmas Land opened this past weekend.

The first night drew about 110 people and went great, Beth said.

“Lots of smiles and happy hearts, including ours,” she said. “And the next few nights went the same as the first. Lots of singing and playing in the snow as well as many grateful members of our community.”

Beth’s mother Toni said she too feels the event has been seeing a wonderful turnout.

“I feel like opening night went fabulously,” she said. “Everybody seems to have a wonderful time and I’ve received nothing but positive feedback about how much the kids enjoyed Santa and the snow, the Abominable Snowman and the Grinch and just everything about the program, especially the atmosphere of giving and love. And with it being cold outside, I think everyone really enjoyed the hot refreshments and cookies. It’s been amazing.”

The Ferris family has been supported by volunteers to make the event extra special.

“We have a couple from St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church, Rev. John McClatchy and his wife Sue, and John has played two different characters, both Santa and the Abominable Snowman while Sue played a reindeer,” Beth said. “Our carolers that alternated nightly are members of the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization, which provides beds for children who need them. Bryan, my sister’s fiancé, also played the role of the Abominable Snowman. Jersey, my daughter, played the role of the Grinch and her two besties played the roles of Max the dog and Cindy Lou Who. Also, Michelle, a member of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, played the role of the Christmas tree. Tracy, a friend of ours, played the role of the elf who handed out cookies and hot chocolate and so much more. Also, a dear friend, Carol, made lots of cookies to hand out to everyone. We can’t thank them all enough for taking part in this with us.”

All of the classic holiday characters will be there and families will be able to take plenty of photos as keepsakes from the event. Presents will be given out to every child who attends and all will be treated to cookies and hot beverages. The event is free. The Ferris family has emphasized that they will not accept donations from attendees, instead directing those who want to give to support a nonprofit or a family in need.

“It’s been a pleasure doing this for the community and we’re excited about doing it every year in the future,” Toni said. “We’re looking forward to the final night of enjoying the holiday spirit with the community that we love so much.”

The Ferris Family Christmas Land is located at 3651 Seneca Ave., in Pahrump.

For more information visit facebook.com/BSNDW

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com.

