Class of 2019 graduates from Great Basin College in Pahrump

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Great Basin College graduation Saturday

A total of 62 degrees and certificates were awarded to Great Basin College students in Pahrump and surrounding areas at graduation ceremonies last weekend.

Awards included 42 associate degrees, eight bachelor’s degrees and 10 certificates.

Two alternative route to licensure education graduates were also among those being recognized at commencement.

The degrees and certificates were formally awarded at the Great Basin College Commencement Ceremony at Valley Electric Conference Center on Saturday, May 11.

The Great Basin College Pahrump Valley Center held its Associate of Applied Science Nursing Pinning on Friday, May 10 at Mountain Falls Golf Club.