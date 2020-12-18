Cleanup proposed for former Death Valley shooting range

The National Park Service is seeking public feedback on a proposal to remove contaminated soils from the former Grapevine shooting range in Death Valley National Park.

The former shooting range is about 0.75 miles east of Grapevine Ranger Station. Park rangers trained and tested with duty firearms at the site. The shooting range closed in the early 1990s.

The NPS proposes to remove about 77 cubic yards of soil and gravel from the area used as a backstop. This would remove lead and antimony that pose a risk to humans and wildlife.

Public comments are welcome through Jan. 10, 2021. To learn more about the project, or to comment, visit parkplanning.nps.gov/Grapevine.