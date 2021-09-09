81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

$1.8M NIH grant funds research at Cleveland Clinic that may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in women

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 8, 2021 - 7:02 pm
 
Updated September 8, 2021 - 8:05 pm
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal At Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in ...
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal At Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, clinician scientists are pioneering the last medical frontier: the brain.

A grant expected to total $1.8 million from the National Institute on Aging at the National Institute of Health will help propel forward a research initiative for women at risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

Jessica Caldwell, Ph.D., director of The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Prevention Center at Cleveland Clinic, was awarded the grant “to study the interactive effects of gender and sex on biological processes in Alzheimer’s disease,” a release from Cleveland Clinic states.

According to the release, the grant is for four years and will allow for the examination of how gender-linked stress exposure and estrogen may interact to impact things like memory, as well as the impact on inflammation in the body and brain activation and connectivity in women that are at risk for Alzheimer’s disease.

“We know that gender and sex, indexed by stress exposures and estrogen, promote changes in the brain, which may facilitate Alzheimer’s pathology in women at risk for the disease,” said Dr. Caldwell. “This project is an opportunity to better understand these mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease risk and how we might implement the appropriate risk reduction approaches to benefit women.”

Caldwell anticipates data from the study will provide evidence linking greater lifetime gender-based stressor exposures to poorer verbal memory in women at risk for the disease, “as well as processes likely to contribute to sex and gender disparities in the disease,” according to the release.

Caldwell is hoping the study’s findings will lead to the development of interventions targeting stress and inflammation that would reduce Alzheimer’s risk.

Caldwell has worked to develop the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Prevention Center at Cleveland Clinic, inside the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. The center is the nation’s first prevention center that was designed specifically for women.

The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about women’s increased risk for Alzheimer’s and educating the public, has helped to fund Caldwell’s sex-based research since 2016. This funding has provided the seed money to establish the center in Las Vegas, as well as providing the seed money to build the data infrastructure to apply for the recent grant. The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement was founded by journalist, author and philanthropist Maria Shriver.

“Alzheimer’s research, particularly studies examining the role of a woman’s biology, genetic make-up and lifestyle in developing the disease, is critical in helping us understand why women are at the epicenter of this epidemic,” said Maria Shriver, founder of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement and the visionary behind The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Prevention Center.

Shriver continued: “We’ve only scratched the surface on investigating these connections, and more funding is needed to advance the effort. This award from the NIH is a true testament to the importance of investing in clinical research, as it will position us one step closer to understanding the myriad gender-specific factors that contribute to Alzheimer’s and why the disease discriminates against women, especially women of color.”

The center opened in the summer of 2020 at Lou Ruvo and has since welcomed women from 40 states and received honorable mention in Fast Company’s list of 2021 World Changing Ideas.

For more information about The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Prevention Center at Cleveland Clinic, head to WomenPreventAlz.org or send an email to womenpreventalz@ccf.org

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The First Responders Reflection Area was dedicated on Sept. ...
Pahrump ceremony set to mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It has been nearly 20 years to the day since the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil rocked the nation, taking the lives of nearly 3,000 people, and though two decades have passed, the horror and tragedy of those events has not been eased by time.

Tyler Kennedy
Suspect to face DUI, other charges in fatal Nye crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a fatal two-vehicle crash in late March of this year has been bound over to Tonopah District Court following a two-day preliminary hearing in Beatty Justice Court.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided on the Lifeline support website, this image detail ...
Public Utilities Commission of Nevada observing Lifeline Awareness Week
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The saying goes, “Communication is key,” but for some low-income individuals and families, keeping in touch with others and staying connected to the outside world sometimes comes at a cost that can prove simply too burdensome to handle.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nye County Sheriff's Offi ...
‘Joining Forces’ campaign underway until Sept. 13
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Area residents can expect to see an increase in traffic enforcement as the Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to look for motorists who choose to drive under the influence along Silver State roadways.

Getty Images A second marijuana dispensary in Pahrump is set to begin construction in the near ...
Extension of time granted for second pot dispensary in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

According to Nevada law, Nye County is permitted to have a total of two marijuana dispensaries located within its communities but for the past five years, the Grove has been the only place to go for those looking to purchase pot in the county. That is all about to change, however, with Nevada Organic Remedies readying itself to bring the second marijuana retail shop to the county within the next four to five months.

Law enforcement officers investigated a fatal two-vehicle crash on State Route 160 near Pahrump ...
Sunday crash near Pahrump kills 5-year-old child
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened on northbound state Route 160 at mile marker 43 around 4 p.m.

Left to right Tommy Deering and Tom Saitta interview for The Great American Songbook performanc ...
Longtime Pahrump businessman Tom Saitta dies
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Longtime local businessman Tom Saitta, owner of Pahrump Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge dealership Saitta Trudeau, died on Friday, according to the company’s social media page.

 
3 charged in Las Vegas man’s torture, killing appear in court
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The courtroom was packed on Thursday when three people charged in connection with the killing of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers made their first court appearance.