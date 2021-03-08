67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Cleveland Clinic marks 100th anniversary

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
March 8, 2021 - 3:01 pm
 
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal At Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in ...
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal At Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, clinician scientists are pioneering the last medical frontier: the brain.

The Cleveland Clinic celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 26, marking the day in 1921 when four physicians hosted a ceremony in Cleveland to celebrate the opening of their group practice, unveiling a new model of care based on cooperation between clinicians.

The Cleveland Clinic marked the day with virtual events, digital experiences and community initiatives.

A virtual presentation featured remarks from Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic; special musical performances by Goo Goo Dolls lead singer Johnny Rzeznik as well as members of the Cleveland Orchestra and other celebrity guest appearances; the world premiere of “A Century of Care,” a branded documentary-style series produced by Courageous Studios, brand studio for CNN and part of WarnerMedia, which follows Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers through an extraordinary year; and a discussion of health care in the next 100 years by Cleveland Clinic leaders from around the world.

The foundation of Cleveland Clinic’s 100 years of patient-centered care began with the hospital’s physician founders. After caring for wounded soldiers in World War I, Drs. Frank Bunts, George Crile, William Lower and John Phillips believed in teamwork to serve the welfare of patients. Their credo was “to act as a unit,” which became a founding ideal for Cleveland Clinic. One hundred years later, the organization remains a team of teams focused solely on the patient.

“At Cleveland Clinic, we serve a true and noble purpose to care for others,” Mihaljevic said. “Our mission of ‘caring for life, researching for health and educating those who serve’ evokes the past, present and future of patient care. Our innovative culture and commitment to the patient experience have gone hand-in-hand with our dedication to research and education. Our history shows that, and it will continue into the future.”

What started as a unique group practice 100 years ago has grown into a global organization with locations in Ohio, Florida, Nevada, Toronto, Abu Dhabi and soon London. Today, Cleveland Clinic’s 70,000 caregivers deliver compassionate and exceptional care to more than 2 million patients worldwide.

Remaining committed to innovation and research, Cleveland Clinic has led the way in developing hundreds of new life-saving medical advances, technologies and procedures. Among Cleveland Clinic’s many pioneering breakthroughs are coronary artery bypass, face transplant, minimally invasive organ removal, targeted epilepsy surgery, brain tumor treatments, cancer genetics, surgery to cure diabetes and artificial organs research.

Nevada footprint

At Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, clinician scientists are pioneering the last medical frontier: the brain. With more than 5,800 lives currently in its care, the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health is a leader in the research, treatment and education of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative brain diseases including Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, frontotemporal and Lewy body dementias and has earned multiple designations of excellence.

Since opening in 2009, the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health has facilitated more than 220,000 patient appointments, conducted more than 100 research studies, opened the nation’s first Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Prevention Center in conjunction with Maria Shriver, received a $3.3 million grant from the National Institute on Aging at the National Institutes of Health to establish Nevada’s first and only Nevada exploratory Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and provided more than 60,000 visits to its no-cost caregiver and community education, support and therapeutic services.

Caring for the community is also a long-standing priority at Cleveland Clinic. As an anchor institution, a major employer and provider of services in the communities we serve, the health system is committed to helping create the healthiest community for everyone through programs and actions to heal, hire and invest for the future.

For more information including a timeline of the top moments in Cleveland Clinic history, visit clevelandclinic.org/centennial

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Assemblyman Howard Watts, D-Las Vegas, at the Legislative Building in Carson City Monday, April ...
Landlords oppose proposed eviction reforms
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Landlords opposed a bill that would automatically seal eviction records for nonpayment of rent during the ongoing pandemic and require landlords to give some tenants longer notice for a no-cause eviction.

People come and go through baggage at Terminal 1 as holiday travel at McCarran International Ai ...
Nearly 25K sign petition opposing renaming McCarran after Harry Reid
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

With many in the Las Vegas Valley disagreeing with what McCarran International Airport should be renamed, a petition began circulating online in hopes of addressing the situation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows two youngsters with the East ...
Easter Curbside event in the works for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In just over four weeks’ time, Easter will be upon the community and in the Pahrump Valley, that means the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is hard at work preparing for its annual event in celebration of the occasion.

Getty Images Nye County will begin accepting applications for its COVID Relief Program on March 17.
Nye County COVID Relief Program Policy adopted, applications to be available March 17
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last month, Nye County commissioners held an in-depth discussion regarding the county’s newest program to help address the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial strain that both business owners and residents have been experiencing. Because of that, the Nye County COVID Relief Program, with all of the details nailed down, and the policy that will guide that program as it unfolds has now been approved.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of drivers and passengers lined up along Floyd Street ...
Dozens line up for vaccinations
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Last month’s severe winter storm in the Midwest and eastern parts of the country delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to western states, including Nevada.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows Pahrump pool lifeguard applican ...
Lifeguards, cashiers sought for 2021 Pahrump pool season
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The sizzling, scorching heat of summertime may still be several months off, but the town of Pahrump is already in the midst of the recruitment process for the much-anticipated reopening of the Pahrump Community Pool and is seeking qualified applicants to fill both lifeguard and cashiers positions.

Getty Images Over 100 NNSS employees were selected to receive the Department of Energy’s Sec ...
NNSS receives highest honors
Staff Report

Employees at the Nevada National Security Site were awarded the highest internal honors.

(From left) Attorney Lisa Rasmussen, attorney Kristina Wildeveld, Fred Steese and others listen ...
Steese deemed innocent, granted $1.35M for wrongful conviction
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced that the Eighth Judicial District Court granted Frederick Steese a Certificate of Innocence and court approval for an award of $1.35 million from the state of Nevada as compensation for the 18 years Steese spent in prison following his wrongful conviction.