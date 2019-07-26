96°F
News

Cold War Patriots coming to Pahrump, Las Vegas

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 26, 2019 - 12:54 pm
 

Cold War Patriots, a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, will host free information events for Nevada Test Site workers on July 31 in Las Vegas and on Aug. 1 in Pahrump, the group announced.

The Aug. 1 Pahrump session is planned for the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino Banquet Room, 681 S. Highway 160

The July 31 Las Vegas event is at the Santa Fe Hotel & Casino Pecos Ballroom (near front desk), 4949 N. Rancho Drive.

The meetings are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Refreshments will be offered.

At the events, workers will obtain information about how the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act relates to their current health status, the Cold War Patriots said in a news release.

Additionally, for workers who already have their U.S. Department of Labor white medical benefits card and attend a morning session, Professional Case Management will introduce its In-Home Care and Impairments Programs.

Through these divisions, Professional Case Management makes it even easier for nuclear weapons workers to maximize the benefits they have earned. It can also help workers increase the monetary compensation for which they qualify.

“We guide workers through the process of applying for benefits then help them maximize monetary compensation and health benefits,” says Tim Lerew, Cold War Patriots, chairman. “It’s the least we can do for these workers who have given so much to their country.”

The 10 a.m. session is customized for workers who have already applied for Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act benefits and have either been awarded a U.S. Department of Labor white medical benefits card or have a pending claim. At the morning session, participants will learn:

· How to file for medical expense reimbursement

· How impairment evaluations can help them qualify for additional monetary compensation

· Why they should add conditions to an existing claim

· Why in-home care might be beneficial to them

· What to do if some of their claims have been approved (or are pending) while others have been denied

The 2 p.m. session is for workers who haven’t yet applied for benefits or those whose claims have been denied. Afternoon participants will learn:

· If they qualify for up to $400,000 in monetary compensation and free healthcare

· How to apply for benefits

· What benefits are included

· How to reopen denied claims

Lerew says anyone who worked at a nuclear weapons facility is invited to attend one of the events. At the meetings, representatives will be available to help workers understand the monetary and medical benefits available to them – including home healthcare – and to offer available resources to help guide them through the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act program.

The Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act program is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor and offers monetary compensation and healthcare benefits to workers who participated in the nuclear weapons program from 1942 until the present day and became sick because of radiation exposure or other toxic substances.

Learn more at www.dol.gov/owcp/energy

