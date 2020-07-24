79°F
Comet Neowise gleams over Death Valley

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 23, 2020 - 6:02 pm
 

Comet Neowise is leaving its mark on earth while it glides through the black abyss of space – with its brilliant lights caught on terrestrial cameras by individuals all over the desert floor, from Las Vegas to Death Valley, and beyond.

The comet rocketed past earth at its closest point to the blue planet, 64 million miles, on Thursday, but will stay visible for the rest of the month in the northwestern sky.

But once its cosmic trail is gone, it won’t be visible again for another 6,800 years.

The comet, discovered on March 27, is named after NASA’s NEOWISE (Near-Earth object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer) mission.

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

