News

Commercial shopping center envisioned for Homestead and Manse Road in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 3, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

While nothing is yet concrete, plans have been put into motion that may eventually lead to a large commercial development on the very busy corner of Homestead Road and Manse Road on the south side of Pahrump.

The target property is located at 4801 S. Homestead Road, next to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and not far from the Mountain Falls master planned community.

Applicants Patrick and Karen Rily went before the Nye County Commission last month to request modifications to the Pahrump Master Plan and the land’s zoning to allow for their plans.

The primary goal, the couple said, was the creation of a construction yard on which to park the vehicles and equipment associated with their business, 3D Construction, but that yard would only utilize a small portion of the total acreage. As such, the secondary goal would be the development of a commercial shopping center.

According to information provided with the Dec. 17 agenda item, the property consists of 28 acres of land currently designated as Rural Density Residential in the Pahrump Master Plan. Therefore, a major master plan amendment was needed to change the designation to Community Development Area.

The land was zoned as Village Residential, Neighborhood Commercial and Community Facilities so the Rilys also requested a zone change, with just over 6 acres approved for a change to Commercial Manufacturing and just under 22 acres approved for General Commercial zoning.

The 6 acres is earmarked for a construction yard while the remainder of the land is pegged for future commercial development, with a conceptual site plan indicating potential businesses such as a grocery store, pet store, bank and beauty salon.

However, there are some hurdles to clear before any commercial development can take place, first and foremost of which is the requirement that the 22 acres be annexed into the Great Basin Water Company service territory in order to provide water and sewer service to the shopping center.

The construction yard, however, is not likely to require water or sewer service as the Rilys stated they only plan to park their construction vehicles and equipment on that portion of the land. It was also noted in the included information that the construction yard is to be surrounded by a chain-link fence, with a line of mesquite trees creating an additional border that will block the view of the construction yard from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and Mountain Falls subdivision.

There were several special conditions attached to approval of the master plan amendment and zone changes, namely that the Rilys are required to submit for and obtain approval of a site development plan from Nye County Planning, public works and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue prior to receiving any building permits.

The Rilys must also secure an encroachment permit to provide access from Homestead Road to the 6-acre portion of land, something that will include a paved, 30-foot easement to help reduce dust and prevent rocks from the construction yard winding up on the roadway. There is a three-year limitation as well, which requires the Rilys to comply with all special conditions of approval, otherwise the property will revert back to its original zoning.

Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland made the motion to approve both the request for a master plan amendment and the zone changes, remarking with enthusiasm, “I am tickled because we are taking single-family residences out of this and bringing in commercial. That is the best thing you could ever do, highest and best use for that corner.”

The motion to approve passed unanimously with all five commissioners in favor.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

