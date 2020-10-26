47°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner dies

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 26, 2020 - 2:00 pm
 

On Monday, Oct. 26 Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner died, leaving not just a vacant seat for the board come 2021, but a community mourning the loss of one of its own as well.

The announcement was made by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on its social media page. “We are sad to announce that county commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner passed away this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” the posting stated.

Officials with Nye County also released a statement on Gardner’s death, reading “Nye County is saddened by the news of the passing of Mr. Gardner. County administration had looked forward to working with Mr. Gardner as the newly-elected district 1 commissioner after his many years on the Beatty Town Advisory Board. His passion and understanding for rural Nye County will be missed. The county sends its condolences to the family.”

Nye County residents immediately took to social media to express their sympathy and sorrow as well, with Facebook user Janet Hearons writing, “Our prayer go out to his family and friends,” and Sue Ryan commenting, “Hearts are breaking, he was an upstanding man.” John Lupac wrote on Facebook, “Fair winds Dick, God Bless SF,” and Crystal Summers-Taylor posted, “My prayers for the family. My heart aches with this great loss.”

Gardner was a U.S. Navy veteran and longtime resident of Beatty who was very active in community, having spent a decade on the local town advisory board and dedicated time to his membership with the Masonic Lodge and Veterans of Foreign Wars, in addition to being a member of the Nevada Site Specific Advisory Board.

Earlier this year, Gardner decided to aim for even more involvement in the county he called home by running for the Nye County Commission District 1 seat. In the 2020 Republican Primary Gardner faced four other Republicans, Trevor Dolby, Liandra Dutton, Tim Gamble and Bruce Jabbour, winning the nomination, and ultimately the district 1 seat itself, with approximately 27% of the vote.

Now, with Gardner’s passing, many are wondering who will take the position come January, 2021.

The Pahrump Valley Times reached out to Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino, who explained that the responsibility for filling the now vacant seat is in the hands of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. It is important to note that the law requires a member of the same political party, in this instance a Republican, to be appointed to the vacant seat. However, nothing will be done before the 2020 general election comes to a close, as Gardner’s election is not considered official until after that time.

Once the general election is over, Merlino said the county would notify both the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Gardner’s passing. The vacancy will then be advertised and the application process will be opened. Readers can look for details on the application process after the 2020 general election concludes.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Chamber to host two candidate nights
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting multiple sessions of its Zoom Candidates Forum, in what the chamber is calling a “nonpartisan, unbiased and impartial event.”

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Kathleen Sebelius, former secretary of Health and Human Se ...
Former Health and Human Services secretary speaks about rural health care
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Kathleen Sebelius, former secretary of Health and Human Services and Kansas Governor, speaks with the Pahrump Valley Times. Sebelius touched on rural health care, the Affordable Care Act and the impending vote on Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County School District Southern District ...
Multiple schools in Pahrump affected by COVID-19
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Multiple schools have had staff members test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Pahrump Valley High School also announced that someone at the school has tested positive in a letter to families on its website.

This July 22, 2020, file photo shows COVID-19 curbside testing supplies at the UNLV Medicine cu ...
State reports 1,146 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

For the first time since Aug. 14, more than 1,000 new cases were reported in Nevada on Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Getty Images
USDA works to expand rural broadband
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now accepting applications for funding to provide broadband service in undeserved rural areas. Broadband service is the speed of your internet. This new grant will be available in the year 2021 under the Community Connect Grant program.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Tuatara comes to the finish line on highway 160
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The motor of the now record-breaking SSC Tuatara wound down to its final stop along Highway 160, near Tecopa Road, on Oct. 10.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sherrif's Office responds after a helicopte ...
Helicopter crashes into Lake Spring Mountain
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following the crash of a helicopter in a lake at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club just after 10 a.m., on Friday morning, Oct. 16.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County approved a request to waive nine months of quarte ...
Nye County waives brothel licensing fees, rejects same request for pot industry
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the face of COVID-19, many businesses in Nye County have seen negative impacts and have been struggling to keep afloat as the pandemic continues to hold sway over government mandated restriction. In a lot of cases, those businesses have been able to turn to federal, state and local programs for assistance but not so for the brothel and marijuana industries, which are barred from utilizing a majority, if not all, of the available programs.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The planned project will update and renovate ski area infr ...
Impact statement for Lee Canyon plans now available
Staff Report

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Oct. 9 published the Notice of Availability of the final Lee Canyon Master Development Plan Phase I Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day review period.

Getty Images Recent data released by Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Ser ...
Nursing home group warns of another COVID-19 spike
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, released a report today showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike of increasing new COVID-19 cases because of the community spread among the general population.