News

Commissioners to address mask mandate, fully reopening

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 2, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission will host its next meeting on Tuesday, April 6.

An agenda item is set to go before the Nye County Commission at its next meeting, Tuesday, April 6, addressing the possibility of fully reopening the county and “recommending” rather than mandating that those within the county wear masks.

The item came at the request of Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo, who, at the commission’s March 16 meeting, explained that he was not at all satisfied with the plans laid out by the Nevada governor’s office for a transition to local control of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many elements of the management of the pandemic will indeed come under the control of local authorities on May 1, according to the governor’s Roadmap to Recovery, the statewide mask mandate is not one of them. Because of this, Blundo asked county staff to prepare an agenda item that would allow residents to make their own decision as to whether or not they will wear a mask.

“Discussion and deliberation to: 1) Fully reopen Nye County to 100% occupancy; 2) Based on CDC guidelines, recommend, not mandate mask wearing in Nye County. Nye County will not violate a citizen’s constitutional right if wearing a mask is against their religion or they are exempt per the governor’s directives; and 3) Direct the county manager to fully reopen all county, town offices under our control and purview, and leave any localities not under our control or purview to their respectful board’s discretion,” the agenda item reads.

In addition to this, the April 6 agenda includes a resolution calling on the Nevada Legislature to end the state of emergency that was declared a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6. Members of the public can attend in person at the Nye County Commission Chambers in Pahrump at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive or in Tonopah at 101 Radar Road. In-person attendance is limited and attendees are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The meeting will also be available via teleconference by calling 888-585-9008 and entering conference room number 255-432-824. Teleconference participants must press *9 when they wish to speak during public comment or on a specific agenda item.

The agenda can be found online at www.nyecounty.net

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a runner participating in the 20 ...
Baker to Vegas canceled once again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year was supposed to be the 36th Annual Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay Race and it was expected to just as big as ever, with thousands of law enforcement professionals hitting the pavement for a race that would take them, on foot, all the way from Baker, California to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The best part about this tart is it’s beaut ...
Vegetables star in this colorful tart
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Spring has sprung and Easter is just around the corner. I was wandering the produce department and saw these beautiful multi-hued rainbow carrots. They reminded me of my favorite line from the Rankin/ Bass Easter television special. Seymore S. Sassafras says, “I deal in magic and moonbeams and pretty, pretty colors. Oh, yes, I can sell you the most perfect pink or the most blissful blue, or a simply euphoric yellow.” Do any other 70’s kids remember that? Funny what sticks with you.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Current Rotary Club of Pahrump President Roy Mankins, at lef ...
U.S. Constitution leads to compensation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and the Rotary Club of Pahrump, two students and two teachers at Rosemary Clarke Middle School recently earned themselves a healthy financial shot in the arm, after expressing their personal thoughts and feelings about the cherished document.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Two photographs and a special plaque dedicated to the memory ...
Pahrump GriefShare honors memory of Pete Giordano
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“There are people who come into our lives and touch us very deeply, with a very soft, light hand, and that’s how Pete was.”

Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline th ...
Gas prices increase slightly in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose slightly on Thursday, with the national average ticking upward at the same rate.

Mathew Ursua
Local realtor suspected of stalking
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Randy Reed presents a plaque to Carrie Ra ...
Beatty board praises BLM
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After holding its annual budget workshop an hour before its March 29 meeting, the Beatty Town Advisory Board approved a fiscal year 2022 budget that, in the words of town secretary Carrie Radomski, “mirrors” the 2021 budget.