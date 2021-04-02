Commissioners to address mask mandate, fully reopening

An agenda item is set to go before the Nye County Commission at its next meeting, Tuesday, April 6, addressing the possibility of fully reopening the county and “recommending” rather than mandating that those within the county wear masks.

The item came at the request of Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo, who, at the commission’s March 16 meeting, explained that he was not at all satisfied with the plans laid out by the Nevada governor’s office for a transition to local control of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many elements of the management of the pandemic will indeed come under the control of local authorities on May 1, according to the governor’s Roadmap to Recovery, the statewide mask mandate is not one of them. Because of this, Blundo asked county staff to prepare an agenda item that would allow residents to make their own decision as to whether or not they will wear a mask.

“Discussion and deliberation to: 1) Fully reopen Nye County to 100% occupancy; 2) Based on CDC guidelines, recommend, not mandate mask wearing in Nye County. Nye County will not violate a citizen’s constitutional right if wearing a mask is against their religion or they are exempt per the governor’s directives; and 3) Direct the county manager to fully reopen all county, town offices under our control and purview, and leave any localities not under our control or purview to their respectful board’s discretion,” the agenda item reads.

In addition to this, the April 6 agenda includes a resolution calling on the Nevada Legislature to end the state of emergency that was declared a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6. Members of the public can attend in person at the Nye County Commission Chambers in Pahrump at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive or in Tonopah at 101 Radar Road. In-person attendance is limited and attendees are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The meeting will also be available via teleconference by calling 888-585-9008 and entering conference room number 255-432-824. Teleconference participants must press *9 when they wish to speak during public comment or on a specific agenda item.

The agenda can be found online at www.nyecounty.net

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com